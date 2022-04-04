Grammys Dominate Twitter Chatter as Oscars Continue to Fuel Conversation

The return to in-person award shows continues to dominate Twitter. The Trevor Noah-hosted Grammy Awards on CBS easily topped Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of March 28 to April 3, pulling in more than 56.9 million engagements.

That number toppled last week’s history-making Oscars broadcast on ABC, which until now was the highest that Variety’s Trending chart had recorded since its inception. This week, the Academy Awards added another 26 million overall engagements to last week’s staggering 32.8 million total.

There was plenty for viewers to dig into during the three-hour Grammys. Viewers responded to Noah’s opening monologue, in which he promised to “keep people’s names” out of his mouth in a cheeky nod to last week’s Will Smith situation with Chris Rock. But the at-home audience also had lots to say about the night’s big winners (Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste) and even bigger snubs (Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber).

“Don’t even think of this as an award show,” Trevor Noah said of the #Grammys. “It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths.” https://t.co/ebSW9jF8aj — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

Viewers also debated Louis C.K.’s controversial win for best comedy album, and the ARMY definitely shared their feelings about BTS’ performance (which was in jeopardy following positive COVID tests by members J-Hope and Jungkook in the week leading up to the show). Those fans were also disappointed over the band’s loss to Doja Cat & SZA in its sole nomination, best pop duo/group performance.

Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West "Jail" which featured Marilyn Manson. There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again. — Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) April 4, 2022

Justin Bieber not winning for Lonely and BTS not winning for Butter was a massive snub. #GRAMMYs — nora (@YEEZYSRACHA) April 4, 2022

Other show highlights that propelled engagements included Lady Gaga’s powerful tribute to Tony Bennett, Justin Bieber’s slowed-down performance of “Peaches,” and an emotional video honoring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died on March 25.

Lady Gaga tears up after Tony Bennett tribute performance #GRAMMYs

pic.twitter.com/CjHts4MibG — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 4, 2022

i'm SCARED ABOUT HOW TALENTED IS JUSTIN BIEBER#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ztllwSUSRT — goodnightngo (@victorsssss____) April 4, 2022

The entire music community is still grieving the light we lost last week with Taylor Hawkins’ passing. We continue to send our love and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

Elsewhere on this week’s chart, “Moon Knight” remained in third place following Thursday’s debut. Strong reviews and a disturbing introductory scene involving Ethan Hawke’s character Arthur Harrow helped to bolster engagements, which have been strong for the series ever since the first official trailer dropped. This week, online engagement more than doubled to 498,000. New episodes of the series drop on Disney Plus for the next five weeks.

“Bridgerton” was slightly down this week following it complete second-season drop on Netflix on March 25, pulling in 289,000 engagements in fourth place. Much of that engagement was thanks to the continued comparisons between the two seasons and leading characters, with some fans lamenting Regé-Jean Page’s departure as the Duke of Hastings. Others bestowed praise upon new lead Simone Ashley, whose character Kate Sharma is romantically entangled with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) this season.

This Bridgerton show was a lot more enjoyable when Regé-Jean Page was strolling around the ton. Also, Edwina feels too baby for this! I want to shelter her 🥺 — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) April 4, 2022

simone ashley and jonathan bailey chemistry is unmatched #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/oPgmB4w0rQ — elle 🐝 (@myspideyswift) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the unexpected Grammy win for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” on Sunday night, which marked the first Grammy-winning album to originate on TikTok, also added to the conversation. So did the official confirmation of a “Bridgerton” prequel revolving around a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) on March 30.

In fifth place on this week’s chart was “One Piece” on Netflix and Hulu. The swashbuckling anime series is getting a live-action series remake on Netflix, and news that “Yellowjackets” star Peter Gadiot has been cast as Shanks helped encourage more than 120,000 engagements this week.

Another announcement, this one from HBO confirming the Aug. 21 premiere of “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” landed in sixth place with 112,000 engagements. While some fans were excited to start the official countdown, it wasn’t lost on others how the cabler/streamer set its debut in direct competition to another big-budget fantasy series, “The Rings of Power” on Amazon Prime Video (that series kicks off Sept. 2).

house of the dragon and the rings of power being released around the same time… i’m going to be so annoying — anna 🏹 (@myelessar) March 30, 2022

In seventh place on this week’s chart was Netflix K-drama “Our Beloved Summer” with 98,000 engagements, followed closely by HBO Max comedy “Our Flag Means Death” at 89,000 engagements. Both series have bowed their entire first seasons and continue drawing engagement as viewers catch up and fans speculate on potential second-season renewals.

Meanwhile, a new episode of “Outlander” on Starz dropped from fifth to ninth place week-over-week with 72,000 engagements. Additionally, a FX/Hulu press day on March 29 for Andrew Garfield’s upcoming series “Under the Banner of Heaven” helped bolster that series to 56,000 engagements at No. 10 this week.