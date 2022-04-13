Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall to Be Honored at 2022 Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of the 47th annual Gracie Awards, which will honor some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media. This year’s winners include Melissa McCarthy, Tamron Hall, Kelly Clarkson, Melanie Lynskey, Elle Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

The ceremony will return in-person on May 24 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, and will also honor the best of entertainment and news programming highlighting women, including “60 Minutes,” “NBC Nightly News” and “Pose.” Local and student winners will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 22 in New York City.

“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women,” said AWMF president Becky Brooks. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry and everything in between. This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together.”

Honorees for the awards are selected from national, local and student markets, including commercial and non-commercial outlets. Vicangelo Bulluck executive produces the awards.

The Gracie Awards are sponsored by Crown Media, CNN, Premiere, WWE, Meruelo Media, HBO, Audacy, TEGNA, Katz Media Group and the National Cable and Telecommunications Association.

Below is a full list of winners. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category.

TELEVISION NATIONAL HONOREES

Investigative Feature [TV – National]

“48 Hours: A Promise to Ahmaud” (48 Hours & CBS News)

Documentary- News [TV – National]

“48 Hours: What Happened to the Perfect Child?” (48 Hours)

Soft News Feature [TV – National]

“60 Minutes: Saving the Mountain Gorillas” (60 Minutes)

Interview Feature [TV – National]

“Baby Roe Speaks” (ABC News Prime)

Showrunner Nonfiction- News [TV – National]

“Beverly Chase” (VICE on Showtime)

News Feature Series [TV – National]

“Custody Abuse” (“NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt”)

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical [TV – National]

Elle Fanning (“The Great”) — Hulu

Special or Variety [TV – National]

“Friday Night Vibes” — TBS

Director [TV – National]

Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, Nadia Hallgren and Yoruba Richen (“Black and Missing”) — HBO/HBO Max

Reporter/Correspondent [TV – National]

Hind Hassan (VICE News)

Family Series [TV – National]

“Home Sweet Home” — Warner Bros. Unscripted Television & ARRAY Filmworks

Made for Television Movie [TV – National]

“Honour” — BritBox

Reporter/Correspondent – Public Broadcast [TV – National]

Jane Ferguson (“PBS NewsHour”)

Showrunner Nonfiction- Latenight [TV – National]

Jen Flanz (“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”) — Comedy Central

Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Drama [TV – National]

Jillian Mercado (“The L Word: Generation Q”) — Showtime

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV – National]

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”) — Hulu

Talk Show – Entertainment [TV – National]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” — NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical [TV- National]

Lana Parrilla (“Why Women Kill”) — CBS Studios

On-Air Talent – News Magazine [TV – National]

Linsey Davis (“ABC News”)

Non-English Program [TV – National]

Mahlet Girma (“Breast Cancer Awareness: The Story of Mahlet Girma”) — Voice of America

Limited Series [TV – National]

“Maid” — Warner Bros. Television

On-Air Talent – Sports [TV – National]

Maria Taylor (NBC Sports and Olympics)

Showrunner Fiction- Drama [TV – National]

Marja-Lewis Ryan (“The L Word: Generation Q”) — Showtime

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama [TV – National]

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) — Showtime

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV – National]

Melissa McCarthy (“Nine Perfect Strangers”) — Hulu

Producer- Entertainment [TV – National]

Michelle King (“The Good Fight”) — CBS Studios/King Size Productions

Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Comedy [TV – National]

Nasim Pedrad (“Chad”) — TBS

Writer Scripted- Comedy [TV – National]

Nida Manzoor (“We Are Lady Parts”) — Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios

Sports Program [TV – National]

“On Her Turf” — Peacock/NBC Olympics

Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction [TV-National]

Pati Jinich (“La Frontera With Pati Jinich”) — PBS

GRAND AWARD Sports Feature [TV – National]

“Making History” — ESPN (United States of America)

Non English Individual Achievement [TV – National]

Pilar Pérez (“En sus zapatos”) — ESPN Deportes & ESPN International

GRAND AWARD Drama [TV – National]

“Pose” — FX

Ensemble Cast [TV – National]

“Pose” — FX

On-Air Talent – News [TV – National]

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb (“Today”) — NBC News

Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV – National]

“Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret” — MSNBC Films, Cinemation Studios, NBC News Studios

Producer- Entertainment Limited Series

Suzan-Lori Parks (“Genius: Aretha”) — National Geographic

On-Air Talent – Entertainment [TV – National]

Tamron Hall (“Tamron Hall Show”) — ABC News/ Disney

Documentary- Entertainment [TV – National]

“The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” — FX

Hard News Feature [TV – National]

“The Rescue of Parwana” — CNN

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama [TV – National]

Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar”) — OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Producer- News [TV – National]

Tonya Simpson (ABC News)

News Magazine [TV – National]

“Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller” — National Geographic

News Program [TV – National]

“U.S. Capitol Insurrection” (“Today”) — NBC News

Writer Unscripted [TV – National]

Vanessa Roth (“Impact With Gal Gadot”) — National Geographic

Comedy [TV – National]

“We Are Lady Parts” — Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios

Writer Scripted- Drama [TV – National]

Writing Team (“The Walking Dead”) — AMC Networks

Showrunner Fiction- Comedy [TV – National]

Yvette Lee Bowser (“Run the World”) — Starz

RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES

Documentary [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“A Look Back at 1992 LA and America Since Rodney King” — WBUR

Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“ABC Audio’s Front & Center Spotlight: Carly Pearce” — ABC News Radio

Producer [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Alison Cook (“The Doc Project”) — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Weekend Host / Personality- News [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Allison Keyes (“CBS News Weekend Roundup”) — CBS News Radio

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Cheri Preston (ABC News Radio)

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“Child Care Industry in Crisis” (Karen Travers) — ABC News Radio

Host/Personality [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Dana Cortez (“The Dana Cortez Show”) — Skyview Networks

Weekend Host / Personality Entertainment [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Ellen K (“The Ellen K Weekend Show”) — iHeartMedia

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – National Syndicated Commercial]

“Fall of Afghanistan” — CBS News Radio

Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“Fordham Conversations – Attacks on Asian Americans and the Search for Solidarity” — WFUV-FM

Co-host- Talk Radio [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Jen Horn, Victoria Keelan, Jai Kershner (“The DJV Show”) — Doug Stephan Networks

Co-host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Medha Gandhi (“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show”) — Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Melissa Harris-Perry (“The Takeaway”) — NYPR / WNYC Studios

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

NPR coverage of India’s farmer protests — NPR

Non-English Program [Radio – National]

“Rerouting: defying the given path, paving a new one – North Korean female defectors’ journey” — Radio Free Asia Korean Service

Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Rund Abdelfatah (“Throughline”) — NPR

Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“Smith Sisters Live” — SiriusXM

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“The Julia Show” — Audacy

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“The World At Six” (Margaret Evans) — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“Women in China” — NPR

DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES

Online Producer- Investigative [DM – National]

Amber Ferguson (“Interabled Caregiving”) — The Washington Post

Podcast – Educational [DM – National]

“Because of Anita” — Pineapple Street Studios and The Meteor

Podcast – Investigative [ DM – National ]

“Believe Her” — Lemonada Media

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble [DM – National]

Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams (“Even the Rich”) — Wondery

Podcast Host – News [ DM – National ]

Clarissa Ward (“Tug of War”) — CNN Audio

Website – News [DM – National]

“George Floyd: A Community Leader” (Univision News Digital, online)

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video [DM – National]

“History Refocused: Claudette Colvin” — CNN Digital

Non-English Program- Podcast [DM – National]

“In Giro Con Fra” — Lemonada Media

Website – Information/Entertainment [DM – National]

“Inaccessible Cities” — AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital

Podcast – Lifestyle Interview [DM – National]

“Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” — Spotify

Online Producer- News [DM – National]

Kim Cornett (“NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition”)

Original Online Programming – Entertainment [DM – National]

“Ladies First: Black Women & Sex in Hip-Hop” — MTV Entertainment Group, Paramount

Podcast Host – Entertainment [ DM – National ]

Meredith Goldstein (“Love Letters”) — Boston Globe

Blog [DM – National]

“NPR: Teaching in the Pandemic” — NPR

Podcast – Lifestyle Limited Series [DM – National]

Patty Steele (“The Deep 6”) — Elvis Duran Group

Non-English Program- Family Program [DM – National]

“Perseverance With Abby, Lola and Diana Trujillo” — Sesame Workshop

Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress [DM – National]

Savannah Sellers (NBC News Now)

Original Online Programming – Video Series [DM – National]

“SEEHER Multiplicity” — Dotdash Meredith

Non-English Individual Achievement [DM – National]

Stéphanie Fillion — La Presse/Radio-Canada (special contribution)

Online Producer- Sports [DM – National]

Stephanie McMahon (“Heaven”) — WWE

Podcast Producer [DM – National]

Suzie Liu (“ABC News: The Dropout”)

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio [DM – National]

“Teens in America” — Washington Post

Podcast – Sports [DM – National]

“The Lead” — Wondery & The Athletic

Podcast – Entertainment [DM – National]

“The Turning: The Sisters Who Left” — Rococo Punch & iHeartRadio

Original Online Programming – News [DM – National]

“Unlocking My Past & Finding a Connection to Slavery” — NBC News Digital

Podcast – Lifestyle [DM – National]

“We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle” — Cadence13

TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES

Non English Individual Achievement [TV – Local]

Claudia Orozco (“Migración durante la pandemia”) — Noticias Univisión San Diego

On-Air Talent [TV – Local]

Deborah Horne (KIRO 7) — Cox Media Group

Soft News Feature [TV – Local]

“Dress shopping in Mom’s final days” (KBTX News 3 at Ten)

Documentary [TV – Local]

“Juneteenth: 1865-2021” — KHOU 11

News Magazine [TV – Local]

“KSAT Explains: What You Need To Know About Protective Orders In Bexar County” — KSAT

Director [TV – Local]

Mary Fecteau (The 86th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards) — Ideastream Public Media

News Program [TV – Local]

“Race. Listen. Learn. Live.” — KSDK

Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live [TV – Local]

Senator Lauren Book, Chucha Barber, Claire VanSusteren, Michele Watson (“Journey Home”) — Chucha Barber Productions, Inc.

Sports Feature [TV – Local]

Susan Moses (“The Year of the Tiger Ladies”) — WKYC / TEGNA

News Magazine- Special [TV – Local]

“The Next 400: Digging Into the Tangled Roots of Black Hair Culture” — WOIO-TV

Hard News Feature [TV – Local]

“The Power of Healing: Address the Mess” — WKYC / TEGNA

Investigative Feature [TV – Local]

“Bailed Out to Abuse” (WAVE News) — Gray Television, Inc.

RADIO LOCAL HONOREES

Special [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“A Love Supreme” — WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio

Interview Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Allison Sherry (“‘I’ll Fight for the Rest of My Life’: Elijah McClain’s Mother Reflects on Two Years Since His Death”) –Colorado Public Radio

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium [Radio – Local]

Amanda Orlando (“The WARM Morning Show With Jim and Amanda”) — Cumulus Media

Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio – Local]

Andie Summers (“The Andie Summers Show”) — Beasley Media Group (United States of America)

Non-English Individual Achievement [Radio – Local]

Angélica Vale (Cali 93.9 Mornings) — Cali 93.9, KLLI-FM, Meruelo Media – Los Angeles

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio – Local]

Angie Martinez (“The Angie Martinez Show”) — iHeartRadio

Producer [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Angie Perrin (“Press Play With Madeleine Brand”) — KCRW

Non-English Program [Radio – Local]

“CBC Cree Radio: Winschgaoug and Eyou Dipajimoon” — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]

Christine Nagy (“Cubby and Christine in the Morning”) — iHeartMedia (WLTW)

Soft News Feature [Radio – Local]

“Figgy Pudding Choir” — KIRO Newsradio

Public Service Announcement [Radio – Local]

“Gold Star Moms” — KIRO Newsradio

Producer- Talk [Radio – Local]

Heather Hunter (“O’Connor and Company”) –WMAL

Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“I Regret Becoming a Parent” (Audacious) — Connecticut Public

Public Affairs [Radio – Local]

“I’m Listening” (KCBS Radio) — Audacy

Special [Radio – Local]

International Women’s Day (“Valentine in the Morning”) — iHeartMedia

Host/Anchor [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Janet Saidi (“The Check-In”) — KBIA

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio – Local]

Jeana Gondek (“Jacksonville’s Morning News”) — Cox Media Group

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Judi Franco (“Dennis & Judi”) — Townsquare Media

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Kelly Dzanaj (Kelly on 100.7 Star) — Audacy Pittsburgh

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Lori Barghini & Julia Cobbs (“The Lori & Julia Show”) — myTalk 107.1 – KTMY-FM

Interview Feature- Entertainment [Radio – Local]

Magic 106.7’s “Exceptional Women” with Kyra Sedgwick — Audacy Boston

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio – Local]

MalaniKai (“Word on the Street” (95.5 WSB / WSB-AM WSBB-FM / Atlanta, GA)) — Cox Media Group

Hard News Feature- Non-Commercial [Radio – Local]

“Many Troops Are Leaving rhe Military Prematurely Due ro Sexual Harassment, Assault” — Texas Public Radio

Interview Feature- News [Radio – Local]

Mary Walter (“Mary Walter WMAL Mornings on the Mall”) — Cumulus Media

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small [Radio – Local]

Melissa “Mo” Wagner (“The Mo & StyckMan Show”) — Audacy – WUSY-FM Chattanoonga, TN

Hard News Feature [Radio – Local]

Michelle Durham (“Family fights for teens in toxic relationships”) — KYW Newsradio, Audacy

Documentary [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“Rural Healthcare: The Other Texas Drought” — Texas Tech Public Media, The Texas Newsroom, Texas Public Radio, PBS Frontline, American Public Media Research Lab

Portrait/Biography [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Saraya Wintersmith (“Like Other Arab Americans in Politics, Boston’s Essaibi George Faces Questions About Her Identity”) — GBH News

Producer- News [Radio – Local]

Sharon Barnes-Waters (“1010 WINS: The Black Experience”) — 1010 WINS

Talk Show [Radio – Local]

“The Rita Cosby Show” — WABC Radio

Host – Morning Drive – Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Tracy Dixon (KYGO Morning Show) — Bonneville International

Series [Radio Non – Commercial Local]

“Ways & Means Presents: The Arc of Justice – From Here to Equality” — Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University / North Carolina Public Radio, WUNC

TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES

Soft News Feature [TV – Student]

“A Horse From Heaven” — The University of Maryland

Producer [TV – Student]

Ashley Chase, Lauren Kraudy, Emma Davis, Alexandria Sorensen (“Universe Live”) — Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline

Director [TV – Student]

Carly Wasserlein (“Universe Live”) — Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline

Hard News Feature [TV – Student]

“Church members respond to urging from the First Presidency to get the COVID-19 vaccine” (Universe Live) — Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline

On-Air Talent [TV – Student]

Harlee Hunsaker (“Universe Live”) — Brigham Young University School of Communications – Newsline

RADIO STUDENT HONOREES

Host/Personality [Radio – Student]

Crystal Lucio-Bermudez (WRHU – Abortion Rights Feature) — WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk Show [Radio – Student]

“Emily White Music Biz Executive Inspires Next Generation of Female Industry Leaders” (Music Biz Buzz ) — WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Interview Feature [Radio – Student]

Nassibah Beddredine (“Youth Advocate for Inclusive Sex Education”) — WUNC – North Carolina Public Radio

News Feature [Radio – Student]

Rachel Schnelle (“Lavender a Tough Crop for ‘Muggy’ Missouri, but This Couple Is Giving It a Go.”) — KBIA

Public Affairs [Radio – Student]

“The Rowan Report Election Night Special” — Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Producer [Radio – Student]

Victoria Bell (“Backyard Players & Friends”) — WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

DIGITAL MEDIA STUDENT HONOREES

Online Video Host or Correspondent [DM – Student]

Amudalat Ajasa (“Inside America’s last whites-only church”) — Hofstra University

Original Online Programming [DM – Student]

“Escape to Justice” — Global Girl Media

Podcast Host [DM – Student]

Linda T. Kennedy (“Of a Certain Age”) — Harvard University Extension School

Podcast Entertainment [DM – Student]

“Looking for Violet” — Fordham University

Podcast Investigative [DM – Student]

“Sex Work After Gilgo | Getting to the Root” — Hofstra University