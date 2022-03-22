‘Grace and Frankie’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

The final episodes of “Grace and Frankie” will premiere April 29, Netflix announced Tuesday.

Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, “Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the title characters, two very different women who have disliked each other for years, even though their husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) are law partners. When their husbands announce they’re in love and plan to divorce them to be together, Grace and Frankie find themselves roommates, and overcome their mutual animosity to become best friends navigating romances, business ventures and family drama together.

The longest-running show currently on Netflix, “Grace and Frankie” originally premiered in 2015 and has since run for seven seasons. The show was originally renewed for a 16-episode seventh and final season in 2019. Last August, Netflix surprise released the first four episodes of the final season, and announced the remaining episodes will debut sometime in 2022.

In addition to Fonda, Tomlin, Sheen and Waterston, “Grace and Frankie” stars Brooklyn Decker and June Diane Raphael as Grace and Robert’s daughters, as well as Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn as Frankie and Sol’s sons. Last year, Netflix announced that Dolly Parton would guest star in the final episodes of the show. Kauffman, Morris, Fonda and Tomlin executive produce the series with Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. The series is produced by Skydance Television.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Amazon Prime Video has announced that “A Very British Scandal” will premiere in the U.S. on April 29. Written by Sarah Phelps and directed by Anne Sewitsky, the show focuses on the brutal divorce between Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy) in 1963. The series previously made its U.K. debut on BBC One last December. The series is produced by Blueprint Pictures, which previously made “A Very English Scandal,” about the affair of Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant) and Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw). Prime Video also released a trailer for the show. Watch it below.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix has announced that “Nothing Personal,” a David Spade comedy special, will premiere April 29. The special will be Spade’s first for the streamer, after previously starring in the Netflix original films “The Do-Over” and “The Wrong Missy.” Spade executive produces “Nothing Personal” with Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. Ryan Polito directed the special, which was filmed at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

EVENTS

The Banff World Media Festival has announced that Bela Bajaria and David Linde have been selected as keynote speakers for the Summit Series, featuring key global media figures shaping the industry. Bajaria is the head of global TV for Netflix, a position she has held since 2020, and is responsible for hit series such as “Bridgerton,” “Maid,” “Stranger Things,” “Lupin” and “Squid Game.” She previously served as the head of Universal Television. Linde is the CEO of global media company Participant, and is responsible for leading the company’s overall strategy, content creation, social impact, operations, strategic investments and acquisitions. Recent films and TV shows from the Partipant include “Spotlight,” “When They See Us,” “Roma,” “A Fantastic Woman” and “American Factory.” The Summit Series will take place during the Banff Festival, which runs from June 12 to 15 at the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

The National Comedy Center has announced that it will debut a new exhibit, “Carl Reiner: Keep Laughing,” on July 1. The exhibit will feature archival video, photographs and documents from the life and career of Reiner, chronicling the comedian’s work on “Your Show of Shows,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Jerk,” “All of Me” and more. The exhibit will run throughout 2022 in celebration of the comedian’s 100th birthday.

LATE NIGHT

Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry and musical guest Coin will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, while Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Lily Collins and Brothers Osborne will be featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve and a performance from the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “Ovo.”