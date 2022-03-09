‘Gotham Knights’ CW Pilot Casts Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan

The “Gotham Knights” pilot at The CW has added three new cast members, Variety has learned.

Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, and Oscar Morgan have all joined the pilot. Variety exclusively reported earlier this week that Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara are also set to star.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the one-hour drama takes place in in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Keegan will play Duela. Described as abrasive, unpredictable and a little unhinged, Duela is, above all, a survivor. Born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father – the most dangerous man in Gotham – Duela forged herself into a brutal fighter and skilled thief.

Keegan’s onscreen roles include appearing in nearly 300 episodes of the classic soap opera “Days of our Lives.” Most recently, she starred as Lily in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” at Disney Plus. She also recently filmed a role in the Amazon series “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

She is repped by Paradigm, Artistic Endeavors, and Schreck Rose.

Robinson will play Carrie Kelley. Fearless, idealistic and plucky as hell, Carrie talked her way into being Batman’s unlikely sidekick. If there’s a burning building or a person in need, she’s the first to rush in. Just as long as she’s home by curfew.

Robinson is best known for her starring role in the Disney Channel series “Raven’s Home,” a follow-up to “That’s So Raven.” Her other credits include “Being Mary Jane,” “Free Rein,” and “The Rocketeer.”

She is repped by CESD and Industry Entertainment.

Morgan will play Turner Hayes. Despite the murder of his biological parents, Turner remains resilient and driven to live up to his billionaire adoptive father’s name. While charming and soulful, Turner has never quite felt comfortable in this world of wealth and privilege.

Morgan will next be seen in the Apple World War II drama “Master of the Air,” which boasts Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks among its executive producers. He previously appeared in shows like “Warren,” “The Miniaturist,” and “Truama.” He also starred in the feature film “De Son Vivant.”

He is repped at Insight Management & Production and Untitled Entertainment.

“Gotham Knights” hails from “Batwoman” writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on “Gotham Knights,” with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. “Gotham Knights” is not a spinoff of “Batwoman,” nor is it tied to the upcoming “Gotham Knights” video game.