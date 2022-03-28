‘Gotham Knights’ CW Pilot Casts Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown

Anna Lore has joined the “Gotham Knights” pilot at The CW.

Lore will play Stephanie Brown. Described as possessing sarcasm matched only by her intellect, Stephanie was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles. She’s honed her skills to become a formidable coder. But her greatest talent may be hiding a less-than-perfect home life. In the DC Comics, Brown has fought crime under multiple monikers, including Spoiler, Batgirl, and Robin.

Previously announced cast members include Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan, and Misha Collins.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “Gotham Knights” takes place in in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Lore is no stranger to The CW or the DC universe. She recently appeared in a recurring role in The CW high school football drama “All American.” For DC, she appeared in two episodes of the HBO Max series “Doom Patrol.” Her other credits include “Into the Dark: My Valentine.” She just wrapped filming on an untitled Blumhouse thriller feature from John Logan for Peacock.

She is repped by manager Kevin Donahue, Innovative, and attorney Erik Hyman of Paul Hastings.

“Gotham Knights” hails from “Batwoman” writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on “Gotham Knights,” with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. “Gotham Knights” is not a spinoff of “Batwoman,” nor is it tied to the upcoming “Gotham Knights” video game.