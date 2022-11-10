‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2 Trailer Turns up the Heat on Manhattan’s Elite (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for the second season of Max Original series “Gossip Girl” has released ahead of its two-episode premiere on Thursday, December 1.

The new season picks up during the second semester of junior year, with Gossip Girl leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. By the end of the school year, everyone will know where the metaphorical bodies are buried — and who was holding the shovel. The show stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg guest stars.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the new installment is based on Ally Entertainment’s bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The show is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Safran executive produces on behalf of Random Acts; Schwartz and Savage for Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo for Alloy Entertainment and Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

Check out the trailer below.

In other television news for today:

CORRESPONDENTS

Keltie Knight is joining “E! News” as chief correspondent, the network announced. Keltie, who previously starred on E!’s “Ladygang,” will work alongside co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester when the show returns Nov. 14.

“After 10 years of entertainment TV, during the pandemic, I stepped away to focus on other creative outlets, my podcast ‘Ladygang’, writing our second book and ‘Superfan,’ a new primetime series I’m co-creator, host and the executive producer of,” said Knight, adding that when she got a call from executive producers John Redmann and John Pascarella about E! News’ return, “I knew I was ready for a new chapter.”

Three more new additions — Courtney Lopez, Carolina Bermudez and E! News’ Francesca Amiker — will also be on assignment helping cover Hollywood events and red carpets.

“In this new chapter I also look forward to continuing to use my platform to raise awareness and resources for people struggling with mental illness,” Knight concluded. “And last but not least, thank you to the viewers for their support and for welcoming me back into their homes.”

TRAILERS

The Roku Channel released the official trailer for the “The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday” Nov. 9, revealing the star-studded lineup of celebrity contestants that fans of the series can expect on the upcoming holiday special.

Guest bakers include Marshawn Lynch, Chloe Fineman, D’Arcy Carden, Liza Koshy, Joel Kim Booster and Nat Faxon, who will compete for the Star Baker crown in the TV special. The special contains many returning faces from “The Great American Baking Show” Season 6, such as co-hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Chaos is at an ultimate high in the kitchen, from the looks of the trailer; at one point Booster even turns to the camera in disbelief and proclaims, “My pants just split,” prompting laughter from the other contestants.

“The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday” will be available for streaming on The Roku Channel Dec. 2. No subscription is required to stream the holiday special on Roku devices.

Watch the trailer below.

*

Peacock dropped the trailer for the streaming service’s upcoming docuseries, “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.”

The three-part docuseries was 10-years in the making from Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch. The show was initially framed as a reality series about Edward Ellsworth Annis, a controversial independent wrestler and breeder of Persian cats, more commonly known by his ring name “Teddy Hart.” However, the story takes a dark turn when women featured in the series begin voicing allegations of Hart’s sexual misconduct to Kroetsch in private. These accusations coupled with the sudden disappearance of Hart’s ex-girlfriend puts Kroetsch at the center of a dark and scandalous mystery.

The series is being produced through WWE, Pyramid Productions / Plebian Pictures and Blumhouse Television, with Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum signed on to the project as an executive producer along with Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, Andy Robertson, Cynthia Childs, James Buddy Day, Matthew Gonzalez and Kroetsch.

The series features three, hour-long installments that will be released all at once Nov. 22. Watch the trailer below.

*

Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer for “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation,” hosted by Jeannie Mai Jenkins. The 10-episode food competition series will bring home cooks inside the real America’s Test Kitchen studio and put them to the test in efforts to win the $100,000 grand prize, the opportunity to author their own cookbook and a spot on the ATK team. The series premieres on December 9, with new episodes released weekly through February 10 on Amazon Freevee in the US and UK.

Chefs Claudette Zepeda, Gesine Bullock-Prado, Jamie Bissonnette, Karen Akunowicz, Kwame Onwuachi, and Nick DiGiovanni will serve as guest judges, joining previously announced series regulars and ATK figures Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop and Julia Collin Davison.

The show is executive produced by David Lonner, David Nussbaum, Jack Bishop, Jenn Van Persaud, Madeline Langlieb, Mark Itkin and Mark Levine. Teri Weideman also executive produces and serves as the series’ showrunner.

Check out the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Fuse Media announced that, in partnership with OUTtv, it will be expanding its suite of DEI FAST channels with the launch of OUTtv Proud. Set for a 2023 launch, the channel serves LGBTQ+ audiences with a blend of rising stars and top talent in original programming. The service will be developed with the support of former Logo executives.

The new FAST channel will offer viewers a collection of OUTtv’s original series, documentaries, films and specials which are custom-made to entertain, advocate for and galvanize global queer audiences. The channel will join a roster of DEI-focused FAST channels that, through international carriage deals, connect the Fuse Media brand with viewers across the globe. These include Shades of Black, Latino Vibes and Backstage.

SERIES

Roku announced two new Roku Original, food-based and unscripted series, “Morimoto’s Sushi Master” and “The Cupcake Guys.”

Renowned chef and restaurateur Masaharu Morimoto serves as head judge of a cooking competition centered on a globally popular cuisine — sushi. Hosted by Lyrica Okano, the six-episode series highlights the skill, ingredients, delicacy and talent needed to perfect the art of sushi-making. Additional judges include Chef Dakota Weiss, Executive Chef of Santa Fe’s Coyote Café and former co-owner of Sweetfin Poke and Chef Kenji Lopez-Alt, New York Times food columnist and author of cookbook “The Food Lab.” Produced by Ample Entertainment, Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Kathryn Vaughn, Liz Cook and Masuhira Morimoto serve as executive producers.

“The Cupcake Guys” follows former NFL teammates Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo along with their longtime friend Bryan Hynson as they build out their cupcake franchise. The six-episode docuseries follows the entrepreneurs operating a Gigi’s Cupcake franchise in their hometown of Austin, Texas. Produced by The Story Lab and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment. Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Fred Anthony Smith executive produce for SMAC Productions. Mike Ferry and Cathy Boxall also serve as executive producers for The Story Lab.

DATES

“¡Que Delicioso!,” Roku’s inaugural Spanish-language original series, is set to premiere on Friday, November 25. Chefs Marcela Valladolid and Chris Valdes will both host and judge the seven-episode competition, which seeks to celebrate Latin cuisine. Produced by World of Wonder and Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Richard Borjas, John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa serve as executive producers and Moira Noriega as co-executive producer.