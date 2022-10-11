‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Zack Morris, Isa Briones (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Goosebumps” series at Disney+ has added both Zack Morris and Isa Briones to its cast as series regulars, Variety has learned exclusively.

The duo join previously announced cast members Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, and Will Price as well as Justin Long.

Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.” According to Disney Branded Television, the series is influenced by five of the most popular “Goosebumps” books.

Morris will appear in the role of Isaiah, described as “a popular star football player whose financial struggles at home, has him and his family banking on his athleticism to secure him a full ride to college.”

Briones will play Jane, who “typically has her head in a book, causing her classmates to think she is a snob but she is just laser focused on her writing and creating a life that is interesting enough for a memoir.”

Morris is best known for his role in the long-running BBC series “EastEnders,” appearing in over 400 episodes during his time with the show. His other onscreen credits include series like “The Fades,” “One Night,” and “Children in Need.”

Morris is repped by Elevate Entertainment, CAM, and Felker Toczek.

Briones is best known for starring in the first two seasons of “Star Trek: Picard” at Paramount+. She also appeared in onscreen in the second season of “American Crime Story” at FX, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” Additionally, she was a member of the First National Touring Company of “Hamilton” and “Next to Normal.”

She is repped by Piper Kaniecki Marks Management and A3 Artists Agency.

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers on the “Goosebumps” show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Kevin Murphy serves as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams will serve as co-executive producers and writers. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

Moritz was a producer on the two recent “Goosebumps” feature films, which were released in 2015 and 2018. Letterman directed the first film. Collectively, both of the movies grossed over $250 million.

The Disney+ show is now the second live-action “Goosebumps” series to make it to air. The first version aired for four seasons and 74 episodes between 1996 and 1998. That show was an episodic anthology, with each episode based on a different “Goosebumps” book.