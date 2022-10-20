‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Rounds Out Main Cast With Rachael Harris (EXCLUSIVE)

The live-action “Goosebumps” series at Disney+ has cast Rachael Harris as a series regular, Variety has learned exclusively.

Harris is the latest addition to the series, joining previously announced cast members Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris and Isa Briones.

The series, which is described as a teen horror comedy, is said to follow “a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Harris will star as Nora. The character is described as “Jeff’s (Price) mother and an unassuming waitress at a local café that dabbles in sorcery.”

Harris has appeared in some of the most well-known TV shows of modern times, including “Friends,” “Frasier,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “New Girl,” “Modern Family,” and “The Office.” She is also known for her work in shows like “Lucifer” as well as “Suits.” Her feature roles includes “The Hangover,” the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” franchise, and appearances in Christopher Guest films like “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind.”

She is repped by Gersh, Rise Management, Goodman Genow.

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers on the “Goosebumps” show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Kevin Murphy serves as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams will serve as co-executive producers and writers. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce the Dusney Branded Television series. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

Moritz was a producer on the two recent “Goosebumps” feature films, which were released in 2015 and 2018. Letterman directed the first film. Collectively, both of the movies grossed over $250 million.

