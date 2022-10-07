‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Justin Long (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Goosebumps” series in the works at Disney+ has added Justin Long to its cast as a series regular, Variety learned exclusively.

The show is based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at Disney+ back in February.

Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.” According to Disney Branded Television, the series is influenced by five of the most popular “Goosebumps” books.

Long will play Nathan Bratt, said to be “the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.”

Long has previously been in shows like the Netflix animated series “F Is for Family” as well as “Giri/Haji,” “New Girl,” “Mom,” and more. On the film side, he can currently be seen in the film “Barbarian” opposite Bill Skarsgård and Georgina Campbell as well as Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III.” He made his directorial debut in 2021 with the film “Lady of the Manor,” which he co-directed, co-wrote, and produced with his brother Christian, with Long also starring. His other film credits include “Dodgeball,” “Jeepers Creepers,” “Live Free or Die Hard,” and “Galaxy Quest.”

He is repped by APA and Vision PR.

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers on the “Goosebumps” show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Kevin Murphy serves as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams will serve as co-executive producers and writers. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

Moritz was a producer on the two recent “Goosebumps” feature films, which were released in 2015 and 2018. Letterman directed the first film. Collectively, both of the movies grossed over $250 million.

Published by Scholastic, “Goosebumps” is one of the best-selling book series of all time. More than 400 million English-language copies of the books are now in print, plus international editions in 32 languages. There are now more than 200 “Goosebumps” books in total, including the main book series as well as various spinoffs and related book series.

The Disney Plus show is now the second live-action “Goosebumps” series to make it to air. The first version aired for four seasons and 74 episodes between 1996 and 1998. That show was an episodic anthology, with each episode based on a different “Goosebumps” book.