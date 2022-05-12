‘Good Sam,’ ‘How We Roll’ Canceled After One Season Each at CBS

Sophia Bush’s “Good Sam” and Pete Holmes’ “How We Roll” have been canceled after just one season each at CBS, Variety has learned.

“Good Sam” was a medical drama that follows Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

Along with bush and Isaacs, “Good Sam” starred Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker, Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah, Davi Santos as Dr. Joey Costa, Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz and Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley.

“Good Sam” premiered Wednesday, Jan. 5 on CBS as one of the broadcast network’s midseason dramas. The show is averaging a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.64 million total viewers, according Nielsen’s “most current” data stream, which counts a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available. That audience size is well behind most CBS dramas, and several of its comedies, too.

The show hailed from executive producers Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. CBS Studios produced.

Based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, multi-cam series “How We Roll” starred Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and decides to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Along with Holmes, “How We Roll” starred Katie Lowes as Jen, Chi McBride as Archie, Julie White as Helen and Mason Wells as Sam.

Premiering Thursday, March 31 as a midseason comedy, “How We Roll” is averaging a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.4 million total viewers, according to the “most current” Nielsen data, which includes a week’s worth of viewing where available.

“How We Roll” is executive produced by Mark Gross, David Hollander and Brian d’Arcy James. CBS Studios produced.