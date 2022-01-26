Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss Return for ‘Good Omens’ Season 2, Siân Phillips Cast

Derek Jacobi will reprise his role as Metatron in “Good Omens” season 2.

The “Gladiator” star plays the voice of God in the Amazon Prime Video original series, which is based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

Also returning to the series are Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”), Steve Pemberton (“The League of Gentlemen”), Reece Shearsmith (“Inside No. 9”) and Niamh Walsh (“The English Game”).

The show, which is directed by Douglas Mackinnon (Mackinnon and Gaiman act as co-showrunners), has also added “Dune’s” Siân Phillips, Tim Downie (“Outlander”), Pete Firman (“The Magicians”), Andi Osho (“I May Destroy You”), and Alex Norton (“Taggart”).

“We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the ‘Good Omens’ family,” Gaiman said in a statement. “Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the ‘Good Omens’ team for the first time. We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they’re giving us is a daily treat. I can’t wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too.”

Mackinnon added: “We are happily working our way through filming ‘Good Omens’ 2 in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all. The remarkable Scottish crew are loving making the magic that is ‘Good Omens’ and we can’t wait to share our stories with the world.”

Already confirmed in the cast are Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn.

Gaiman exec produces the series alongside Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole.

Finnemore co-writes alongside Gaiman.

Season 2 is currently shooting in Edinburgh, Scotland. It is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.