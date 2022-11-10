‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series Adaptation in the Works at AMC

AMC is developing a series adaptation of the film “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

A writers’ room for the six-episode series is now open under AMC’s script-to-series model. George Clooney, Grant Heslov, and their Smokehouse Pictures banner brought the project to AMC along with Participant and 2929 Productions. Clooney and Heslov co-wrote the film, with Clooney also directing and co-starring and Heslov producing. 2929 and Participant both produced the film as well.

Jonathan Glatzer is attached to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Cuban and Todd Wagne of 2929 return as executive producers along with Jeff Skoll of Participant. Miura Kite of Participant will also executive produce along with Haley Jones of 2929. Rebecca Arzoian of Smokehous will co-executive produce. Heslov will direct the first episode of the series should it move forward.

AMC Studios will produce with Smokehouse, Participant and 2929. AMC Networks holds worldwide exclusive rights to the series, with plans to launch it on both AMC and AMC+.

“As a massive fan of the movie, I didn’t want to copy it, or just do a facsimile of it,” Glatzer said. “So, we’ve expanded the world to show how the division and hysteria of the times seeped into every aspect of daily life. I suppose it’s more of an origin story of where we are today.”

Per the official logline, the series version “follows Sy Steingartner, a young cameraman for Edward R. Murrow’s ‘See It Now,’ who is forced to juggle his admiration for Murrow with his own ambition. With the CBS brass pushing an anti-Communist Loyalty Oath on Murrow and his staff, Sy has an opportunity to rise straight to the top, but only by betraying his mentor in the process. With wit and keen observation, the series confronts how we respond to chaos and the values that pull us through.”

“AMC is known for intriguing, deep-rooted characters that leap off the screen and into the cultural zeitgeist. Sy Steingartner fits right in with AMC’s icons, and we are excited to develop the character and series,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We’re huge fans of Jonathan’s expert storytelling gifts, George and Grant’s producing prowess, Grant’s directing skills, and the vigorous talents of Mark, Todd and Jeff, and we’re elated to work with all in this new endeavor.”

The film was released in 2005. It starred David Strathairn as Murrow and followed his conflict with U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy during the so-called Red Scare and McCarthy’s efforts to stoke anti-communist sentiment within the country. Clooney starred as Fred Friendly, Murrow’s producer.

The film proved to be both a critical and box office success. It grossed over $54 million worldwide against a reported budget of just $7 million. It also received six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best director, best actor, and best original screenplay.

“We are exceedingly proud of the Oscar-nominated ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ film, and its themes remain frighteningly relevant today, as new threats to democracy arise and trust in the press continues to erode,” said Participant’s CEO David Linde. “We are proud to work with AMC, Smokehouse and 2929 to expand on the world of the film in this thrilling new series.”

“’Good Night, and Good Luck’ and the pressures faced by the men and women of the Murrow newsroom are more timely now than ever,” added Todd Wagner, CEO of 2929 Entertainment. “We are thrilled to reteam with our partners George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Participant to bring Jonathan Glatzer’s vision of Murrow to new audiences. AMC’s long history of character-driven storytelling make this the ideal collaboration for the new series adaptation.”