Good American CEO Emma Grede Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of Good American and recurring “shark” investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” has signed with WME, Variety has learned exclusively.

Grede and Khloé Kardashian launched Good American in October 2016 as “the first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power” with the “largest denim launch in history,” per the company. The fashion line consists of denim, ready-to-wear, swim, shoes and activewear.

A frequent guest on “Shark Tank” beginning in Season 13 and the first Black woman to serve as a “shark” on the ABC competition series, Grede is a founding partner of shape wear brand Skims, run by her husband Jens Grede and Kim Kardashian. She is also the co-founder of plant-based cleaning and self-care products company Safely alongside Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen.

Grede is chairwoman of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, an initiative for retailers to reserve 15% of their shelf space for Black-owned businesses, and a board member of nonprofit organization Baby2Baby.

After studying at the London College of Fashion, Grede worked in fashion show production. She then founded London-based talent management and entertainment marketing agency ITB Worldwide and served as CEO of the company until it was acquired by Rogers & Cowan in 2018.

She was recently named one of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” and “America’s Richest Self-Made Women Under 40” by Forbes, as well as one of Entrepreneur’s “100 Women of Influence” and was included on Business of Fashion’s 500.

Grede continues to be repped by marketing and management agency JONESWORKS.