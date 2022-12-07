Golden Globes: Here’s How Many TV Series and Films Were Eligible for the Awards in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content to catch up on this winter awards season? That’s because you’re not wrong, there is a ton to sift through. As the Golden Globes prepares to reveal their nominations on Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has put together a final tally of TV series and motion pictures that were eligible for awards consideration this year — and Variety has those numbers.

According to the HFPA, there were 211 series eligible for best TV drama in 2022, and 127 series in the running for best musical or comedy. In the race for limited series, anthology series or TV movie, there were 121 contenders. (That’s a total of 459 programs.)

On the film side, the most recent tally for best motion picture saw 170 for drama, 83 for musical or comedy, 20 in animated and 115 in the running for non-English language. Add it up, and that’s 388 films.

The HFPA once again this year did not require studios or networks to submit eligible content for consideration, which meant that all of the above films and series were automatically contenders for Globes. Criteria included being released during the 2022 calendar year (with some exceptions for non-English language films).

According to the HFPA’s rules, “While we encourage studios to submit their eligible content for consideration, this is also not mandatory for Golden Globe consideration this year… All eligible films and shows will be included in the reminders list, which is overseen by a select panel that has been assembling a breakdown of all products released throughout the year, and an assignment of relevant categories. Studios, networks, and streamers also will have the option to submit their suggestions for specific categories.”

The decision to remove submissions came last year, after the controversies surrounding the HFPA’s operations and its membership makeup led NBC to take a one-year break from the Globes broadcast. In turn, studios, networks and stars opted not to participate — leaving the HFPA to move forward on its own.

After a year of various reforms and a new ownership structure, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards returns this year on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, on NBC. “Lopez vs. Lopez” stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez are set to present the nominees for the Globes live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s “Today.” HFPA’s Golden Globes social media accounts will also list the nominees as they are announced.

Of the 170 films competing in Motion Picture – Drama, contenders include Oscar frontrunners (“The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Women Talking,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King”), as well as lesser-known films such as “Anaïs in Love” and “Infinite Storm”, thrillers such as “Smile,” “Emily the Criminal,” and “Umma,” and blockbuster franchises such as “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical category contains top contenders like “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Triangle of Sadness” alongside others such as “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Marry Me,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Bros.”

In television, the category with the most eligible contenders is Television Series – Drama, with shows in the mix from outlets including Fox (“9-1-1”), ABC (“Alaska Daily”), Disney+ (“Andor”), The CW (“Batwoman”), Peacock (“Bel-Air”), AMC (“Better Call Saul”), Epix (“Billy the Kid”), Amazon Freevee (“Bosch: Legacy”), Prime Video (“The Boys”), Netflix (“Bridgerton”), Syfy/USA (“Chucky”), TNT (“Claws”), CBS (“The Equalizer”), HBO (“Euphoria”), BET (“Family Business”), Apple TV+ (“Severance”), Paramount+ (“The Good Fight”), Freeform (“Good Trouble”), Hulu (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), BBC America (“Killing Eve”), Showtime (“L Word: Generation Q”), Spectrum Originals (“Long Slow Exhale”), PBS (“Miss Scarlet & the Duke”), Starz (“P-Valley”), OWN (“Queen Sugar”), BritBox (“Sherwood”), The Roku Channel (“Swimming with Sharks”), and Paramount Network (“Yellowstone”).

Television Series – Comedy/Musical category is also jampacked with potential entries like ABC’s frontrunner “Abbott Elementary” to the lesser-known shows like “Harry Wild” from Acorn TV and “Reginald the Vampire” from Syfy.

And then there’s the Limited Series or Anthology category, which includes the usual assortment of Ryan Murphy fare (including “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Emmy-winning favorites (“The White Lotus,” “The Dropout”), plus titles such as PBS’ “Magpie Murders,” ABC’s “Women of the Movement” and Lifetime’s “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Meanwhile, expect more winners at this year’s Globes thanks to the decision to split the award’s two “Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television” honors into four: Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama, Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/ Musical-Comedy or Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Made for TV Movie and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Made for TV Movie.