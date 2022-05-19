Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series at Apple Sets ‘WandaVision’s’ Matt Shakman to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Shakman has come onboard the live-action Godzilla series at Apple from Legendary Television, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was ordered at Apple back in January. Shakman will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the series. The untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like “Kong: Skull Island” and 2014’s “Godzilla.”

Shakman most recently directed all of the Disney+ Marvel series “WandaVision” in addition to executive producing. Shakman picked up an Emmy nomination for directing the series. He has also helmed the first episode of Hulu’s “The Great” as well as episodes of shows like “Game of Thrones,” “The Boys,” “Mad Men,” and “Fargo.” He has directed over 40 episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” to date. He is also set to direct the upcoming “Star Trek” film sequel that is currently in the works.

He is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Morris Yorn.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series.

There have been four films in the rebooted Monsterverse to date: “Godzilla” in 2014, “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in 2019, and most recently “Godzilla vs. Kong” in 2021. The films have collectively grossed nearly $2 billion at the global box office. There is also a “Skull Island” anime series currently in the works at Netflix.