Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Apple Series Adds Five to Cast

Apple’s upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans has added its first five cast members, Variety has learned.

Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski have all joined the untitled series, which hails from Legendary Television.

In the show, following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, one family journeys to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Sawai (“Pachinko,” “F9”) will star as Cate, a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor. She travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret. Tired of running from her problems, she is determined to find answers.

Watabe (“461 Days of Bento”) will play Kentaro, described as an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process.

Clemons (“Hearts Beat Loud,” “The Young Wife”) stars as May, an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her.

Tippett (“Mare of Easttown,” “The Morning Show,” “Rise”) stars as Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organization.

Finally, Lasowski (“Versailles”) will appear as Duvall, an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humor, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague.

Sawai is repped by WME, United Agents, Zero Gravity, and Felker Toczek. Watabe is repped by AFA Prime Talent Media, Bunny Lake Studio in Japan, and attorney Yorn Levine Barnes. Clemons is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners, and Jackoway Tyerman. Tippett is repped by by Paradigm and Perennial Entertainment. Lasowski is repped by Curtis Brown UK and Sherpa Talent.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series with both executive producing. Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series. Variety exclusively reported that “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. The show continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like “Kong: Skull Island” and 2014’s “Godzilla.”