‘Godfather of Harlem’ Renewed for Season 3 at Epix

Epix has renewed its drama series “Godfather of Harlem” for a third season, the network announced on Thursday morning.

Forest Whitaker returns as crime boss Bumpy Johnson, alongside a cast that includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Lucy Fry and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story,” Whitaker said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank [Epix president] Michael Wright, Epix, ABC Signature and our dedicated fans for their support.”

Notably, Epix did not include series star Giancarlo Esposito in its press release announcing the production’s returning cast. Insiders suggest that there is still strong interest in Esposito returning to the series, as his character is considered one of the integral elements of the show’s overall storyline.

The show’s third season will be composed of 10 episodes, with production set to begin in New York this summer. The storyline will explore Johnson’s continual power struggle for control of Harlem, fighting encroaching members of the Cuban mafia and the CIA. With tensions mounting, Johnson puts his loved ones and his community in danger. The series is billed as “a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.”

“Godfather of Harlem” comes from ABC Signature. Whitaker, Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle serve as executive producers. Swizz Beatz has served as executive music producer. The series was created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein.