Amazon Prime Video is in talks to pickup a “God of War” TV series adaptation from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, Variety has learned.

No deal has closed yet for the project, which hails from “The Expanse” creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and “The Wheel of Time” showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Deadline first reported that Amazon was in talks for the “God of War” TV series.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios declined to comment.

More to come…