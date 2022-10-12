‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring the Series’ Many Controversies and Tragedies Ordered at Discovery+

An upcoming three-part docuseries from Discovery+ and ID will seek to explore the behind-the-scenes controversies of Fox’s “Glee” series.

With access to key cast and crew members, the documentary from Ample Entertainment will have its subjects share first-hand stories of their time on the show, which aired between 2009 and 2015. Topics discussed will unveil the highs and lows of show’s production, and will also include testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew.

The series is currently untitled, but aims to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that the actors experience behind-the-scenes. Such as the loss of actor Cory Monteith, who played Finn, who succumbed to an accidental heroin overdose.

Additional cases to be highlighted in the series include actress Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry on the show and is currently headlining “Funny Girl” on Broadway, who was accused of creating a toxic work environment on set. Another topic to be covered that occurred after the show ended was the death of actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, who died in 2020 on a boating trip and was survived by her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

The original series was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and produced by 20th Television. Discovery+ and ID, the latter known for its true-crime material, are developing the project following the release of “The House of Hammer,” which covered the controversy surrounding actor Armie Hammer. Ample Entertainment, run by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, recently produced “Murder in the Heartland” for Discovery+.