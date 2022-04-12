‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Trailer Shows the Girls Going ‘Album Mode’

Peacock has released the first trailer for Season 2 of its original comedy series “Girls5eva,” which follows a ’90s girl group of the same name as they attempt to rise to pop star relevance once again.

The trailer picks up with the characters played by Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry united behind a piano, ready to write an album that represents their own creative vision for the first time. The creative opportunity quickly shows that it has some strings attached, with a six-week deadline fast approaching.

“We wrote all the songs on the album, so that means, if everybody hates it, they hate you as a person on every level,” Phillips’ Summer tells her bandmates.

“We are officially in album mode,” Goldsberry’s Wickie announces.

The trailer also offers a peek at the bounty of guest stars joining the Peacock series for the upcoming season, which will include appearances by Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Chad L. Coleman (“The Wire,” “The Walking Dead”), Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Hoda Kotb (“Today,” “NBC News”), Tim Meadows (“The Goldbergs,” “Mean Girls”), Grey Henson (“Mean Girls the Musical,” “A Journal for Jordan”), James Monroe Inglehart (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), John Lutz (“30 Rock,” “Sisters”), Judy Gold (“Better Things,” “Search Party”), Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That,” “Sex and the City”), Pat Battle (“NBC New York”), Piter Marek (“The Blacklist,” “Ugly Betty”), Amy Sedaris (“Strangers with Candy,” “Elf”) and Neil Flynn (“Mean Girls,” “Scrubs”).

“Girls5eva” comes from Universal Television. Meredith Scardino serves as showrunner and as an executive producer, alongside Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. The first three episodes of Season 2 will launch on May 5.

Watch the trailer below.