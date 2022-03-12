‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Sets May Premiere on Peacock and Reveals First Look Teaser

Season 2 of “Girls5Eva” is coming to Peacock in just under two months.

The streamer has announced that the second season of the acclaimed musical comedy series from Meredith Scardino will premiere May 5.

“Girls5eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry as the members of “Girls5eva,” a girl group that achieved fame in the year 2000 only to flame out after the release of their one hit song, “Famous5eva” and the tragic death of their lead member Ashley (Ashley Park) in an infinity pool accident. Two decades later, they reunite for a performance when the song is sampled by an up-and-coming rapper, and decide to relaunch their group in a new era.

The news of the Season 2 premiere date was announced at a South by Southwest panel featuring Bareilles, Phillips, Pell, Goldsberry and Scardino and moderated by Andrew Rannells, a recurring guest star in the show. In addition to the announcement, Peacock also released a teaser clip and first look image for Season 2.

The clip shows Dawn (Bareilles), Summer (Phillips) and Wickie (Goldsberry) supporting Gloria (Pell) in the hospital after a knee injury, when they receive news of a huge career opportunity. Although the doctor warns them that Gloria needs to rest, they are determined to make sure the event doesn’t stop them from gaining momentum to become famous once again.

“I definitely didn’t let anyone know when my gallbladder exploded at our live VHS Christmas special,” Goldsberry says in the trailer. “Sure, I can’t digest fatty meats now, but you don’t cut and run when you have George Wendt playing Santa. George freaking Wendt!”

The first season of “Girls5eva” released its episodes all at once. For its second season, the show will switch to a weekly rollout, with three episodes being made available at launch followed by episodes releasing on Thursdays. Scardino showruns the series, and executive produces with Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. The show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the teaser below, and view the full first look image.