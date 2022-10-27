‘Girls5eva’ Moves to Netflix From Peacock for Season 3

“Girls5eva” has been renewed for Season 3, but the comedy series will be moving to Netflix from Peacock for its next outing.

Variety has learned that Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home for Season 3, while sharing Seasons 1 and 2 with Peacock. The show, which follows the surviving members of a one-hit wonder girls group from the 1990s as they reunite in the present, aired its second season finale on Peacock beginning in June.

The move marks a homecoming of sorts for “Girls5eva” creator Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond. Netflix previously aired the series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which was co-created by Fey and Carlock, with Scardino serving as a writer and eventually co-executive producer and Richmond serving as composer and executive producer.

“We are so happy to bring ‘Girls5eva’ to Netflix,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s vice president of comedy series. “Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team.”

“Girls5eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. The cast also includes Daniel Breaker, Ashley Park, Jonathan Hadary, Erika Henningsen, and Andrew Rannells.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing ‘Girls5eva’ to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch,” said Scardino, Fey, Carlock, and Richmond in a joint statement. “And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, ‘Girls5eva’ can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

In addition to creating and executive producing under her Scardino & Sons banner, Scardino also serves as showrunner. Fey executive produces via Little Stranger Inc., while Carlock executive produces via Bevel Gears. Along with them and Richmond, David Miner of 3 Arts executive produces, as does Eric Gurian of Little Stranger. Universal Television is the studio. Fey, Carlock, and Scardino are currently under overall deals at UTV.

“Girls5eva” was nominated for the Emmy for best writing for a comedy series for its first season. Goldsberry also received multiple award nominations, including a Critics’ Choice Award and TCA Award.