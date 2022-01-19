Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple TV Plus Adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’

“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” Pedro Almodóvar’s hit dark comedy starring Carmen Maura and Fernando Guillén, will be adapted for an Apple TV Plus series.

Gina Rodriguez is attached to star as Pepa Marcos, Maura’s original role in the 1988 film, and Almodóvar is slated to executive produce the show via his El Deseo banner. Rodriguez, in addition to being cast as a lead, will also executive produce via her I Can and I Will Productions banner alongside partner Molly Breeskin.

The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first to report the news, was told by sources that the movie’s adaptation will be bilingual — a mix of English and Spanish.

More to come…