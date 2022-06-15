Gina Rodriguez To Lead Amazon Thriller ‘Last Known Position’ Based On QCode’s Missing Plane Podcast

Amazon Prime Video has picked up the QCode podcast “Last Known Position” for a TV adaptation with Gina Rodruguez set to star and executive produce.

The podcast is a scripted project also starring Gina Rodriguez and charts the fallout of a brand-new, state of the art American commercial jetliner vanishing on its maiden voyage over the Pacific. The ensuing air crash investigation discovers evidence of a creature of the deep that may have been responsible. James Purefoy, Manny Jacinto, Olivia Cheng, Ashley Bell, JR Bourne, Travis Joe Dixon, Matthew Henerson, Jessica Oyelowo, Venk Potula and Giovanna Quinto also starred.

“Last Known Position” debuted in December 2021. Luke Passmore served as creator and writer while John Wynn directed and executive produced. Passmore is attached to adapt the TV adaptation and will executive produce alongside Rodriguez; QCode’s Rob Herting, Sandra Yee Ling and Michele Zarate; Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy and Jeremy Platt; and I Can and Will Productions’ Molly Breeskin.

Rodriguez is best known for starring in the CW’s comedy-drama “Jane the Virgin.” Her other TV credits include “Big Mouth,” “Diary of a Future President” and “Carmen Sandiego,” and she has starred in the films “Annihilation,” “Kajillionaire” and “I Want You Back.” She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Passmore’s additional writing credits include the MTV series “Teen Wolf” and the 2020 superhero thriller “Archenemy.” He is repped by Grandview and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger and Lighter.

Wynn has directed films including the 2019 historical action film “The Rising Hawk” and executive produced 2019’s “Grand Isle” starring Nicolas Cage. He is represented by Gersh and Grandview.

Among other upcoming screen projects based on QCode podcasts are “Gaslight,” “The Edge of Sleep,” “Ellen,” “From Now,” “Dirty Diana,” “Carrier,” “The Left Right Game” and “Blackout.”