Gina Rodriguez ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Not Dead Yet’ Adds Five to Cast

The ABC comedy pilot “Not Dead Yet” starring Gina Rodriguez has found five new series regulars, Variety has learned.

Josh Banday (“Pam & Tommy,” “Upload”), Jessica St. Clair (“Playing House,” “Avenue 5”), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Licorice Pizza”), Angela Gibbs (“Black Jesus,” “Hacks”), and Rick Glassman (“Old Dads,” “A Futile and Stupid Gesture”) will all appear alongside Rodriguez.

In the single-cam pilot, Nell Stevens (Rodriguez) is broke, newly single and feeling old. Nell – a self-described disaster – works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The pilot is based on the Alexandra Potter book “Confessions of a Forty-Something F*** Up.”

Banday will play Dennis, Nell’s old friend, former roommate and now current boss. Dennis used to be a nerd, but now is cool. He hired Nell because she is overqualified, desperate and introduced him to his husband.

St. Clair will play Annabel, described as an earthy, beautiful yoga studio owner and mom friend of Fiona (Ellis). She is into mindfulness and healing but sometimes doesn’t take her own centering advice. Nell’s return makes her jealous, although she’d never admit it.

Ellis plays Fiona, Nell’s BFF since childhood and into their partying 20’s. Yin to each other’s yang, Fiona always centered Nell while Nell brought out Fiona’s fun side. Now that Nell’s back, their lives are very different. Fiona has a seemingly perfect life with a husband and family that Nell envies. But Fiona’s truth is she feels a little trapped in that life – something Nell can hopefully help shake up.

Gibbs will play Cricket,Nell’s beautiful, free-spirited friend. Even though recently widowed, Cricket lives in the moment, enjoying the life that is happening right now. Cricket becomes newly single Nell’s plus-one.

Glassman will play Edward. An uptight, smart environmental lawyer, Edward is Nell’s landlord and roommate. A Stanford graduate, he is married and has a son who lives outside of the city. He spends weekends with them, but during the week is a thorn in Nell’s side due to his inflexible house rules and commitment to recycling and the environment. But there is something sweet underneath Edward’s slightly superior exterior and he and Nell will come to realize they’re more alike than they thought.

Casey Johnson and David Windsor are writing and executive producing “Not Dead Yet.” McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh also executive produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision. 20th Television is the studio.

(Pictured, from left to right: Jessica St. Clair, Angela Gibbs, Josh Banday, Rick Glassman, Mary Elizabeth Ellis)