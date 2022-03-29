Gina Rodriguez to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Not Dead Yet’

Gina Rodriguez is set for the lead role of the ABC comedy pilot “Not Dead Yet,” Variety has learned.

In the single-cam pilot, Nell Stevens (Rodriguez) is broke, newly single and feeling old. Nell – a self-described disaster – works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The pilot is based on the Alexandra Potter book “Confessions of a Forty-Something F*** Up.”

Rodriguez is best known for her playing the title role in the hit CW series “Jane the Virgin.” The show ran for five seasons and 100 episodes, with Rodriguez winning the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy for her work in the series in 2015. Her other TV roles include “Big Mouth” and “Carmen Sandiego” at Netflix and “Diary of a Future President” at Disney Plus. On the film side, Rodriguez has starred in projects like “Kajillionaire,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Annhilation,” and “Someone Great.”

She is repped by WME.

Casey Johnson and David Windsor are writing and executive producing “Not Dead Yet.” McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh also executive produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision. 20th Television is the studio.

“Not Dead Yet” is one of just three comedy pilots that ABC has commissioned during the current pilot season. The others are “Josep” starring comedian Jo Koy as well as “The Son-in-Law” starring “This Is Us'” Chris Sullivan and Reema Sampat. All three pilots are single-camera comedies.