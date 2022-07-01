Giancarlo Esposito, Quinta Brunson Among Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards Honorees (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hollywood Critics Association has revealed some of its honorees for the org’s 2nd annual HCA TV Awards, including “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson, as well as prolific “Better Call Saul” star Giancarlo Esposito.

The HCA TV Awards is unique in splitting its awards into two fields: One, for broadcast and cable, and another for streaming. The two-night event will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14. Nominations will be announced on July 7.

Six “honorary awards” will be handed out at the ceremonies, including:

• TV Icon Award: Giancarlo Esposito will be honored on Aug. 13 for his roles on series including AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” as well as Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and Amazon’s “The Boys.” “Giancarlo Esposito pours his soul into every project that he takes on” said HCA president Lauren Huff. “Giancarlo’s dedication and passion is undeniable and we at the HCA couldn’t be happier to be honoring his expansive career at this year’s ceremony.”

• TV Breakout Star Award: “Abbott Elementary” creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson will be receive the award on August 13 for her work on the new ABC comedy series, produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television. “Quinta Brunson’s career within the entertainment industry has grown substantially since she started at Buzzfeed,” said HCA co-founder Ashley Menzel. “It was like seeing two worlds collide as Quinta went from Buzzfeed to iZombie to A Black Lady’s Sketch Show in just a few years’ time. When ‘Abbott Elementary’ premiered in December of 2021, the show instantly became one of the freshest and most talked about network comedies in years and Quinta Brunson became one of the most sought-after names on television.”

• Spotlight Award: “As We See It” actors Sue Ann Pien, Rick Glassman, and Albert Rutecki, as well as series creator Jason Katims will accept the award on August 14. The Spotlight Award “recognizes a film or show that promotes representation and brings awareness of diverse and underrepresented voices in entertainment.” Said HCA founder Scott Menzel: “Films and TV shows that shine a light on autism have been widely overlooked in the entertainment industry until recently. As we continue the fight for representation within the industry, it is important that authentic casting is represented in the type of the stories being told on screen. Shows like ‘As We See It’ are not only great for representation but as conversation starters which help to educate those who are not familiar with autism and how it impacts everyday lives.”

• Legacy Award: Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will be given the award on August 14. “’Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is the perfect show for our Legacy Award because it encapsulates everything that this award stands for,” said HCA vice president Nestor Bentancor. “The HCA Legacy Award celebrates a show that has taken a beloved property and, without relying solely on nostalgia, has been able to pay respectful tribute to the past while modernizing it in a fun and meaningful way, delighting original fans and a newer generation of devotees.”