‘Ghosts’ Renewed at CBS Along With ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’

“Ghosts” has been renewed for Season 2 at CBS, with the broadcaster also announcing a Season 5 renewal for “The Neighborhood” and a Season 4 renewal for “Bob Hearts Abishola.” CBS had previously announced a three-year renewal for “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon.”

“Ghosts” has proven to be a success for CBS in its freshman run. According to the network, the single-camera comedy is averaging approximately 8.1 million viewers per episode. The show has also met with critical success, holding a 94% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting ‘Ghosts’ for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week. And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams.”

Fellow CBS comedies “B Positive” and “United States of Al” are both awaiting word on their fates for next season at the time of this publishing, though CBS is expected to make more renewal announcements in the coming months.

“Ghosts” stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman executive produce along with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen of Monumental Television, and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. It is based on the BBC Studios distributed format “Ghosts.”

“The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Meg DeLoatch, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa. The executive producers are Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins. Gina Yashere is co-executive producer and writer. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.