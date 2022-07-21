CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Launches Metaverse Experience in Decentraland

“Ghosts” is entering the metaverse. The hit CBS comedy has launched an immersive experience in the Web3 gaming platform Decentraland, allowing fans to experience the show and its haunted mansion in a new, unique way. The “Ghosts” experience will be accessible at the site ghostsmetaverse.com through September.

The “Ghosts” metaverse experience was developed with Web3 marketing agency CreativeDepartmint. In the experience, fans take on an avatar from the show, and enter Woodstone Mansion to solve puzzles, experience various adventures and land collectible NFTs. The metaverse activation is part of CBS’ “Summer of ‘Ghosts’” marketing campaign leading into the show’s second season.

In re-creating Woodstone Mansion, CreativeDepartmint mirrored the series’ sets, and features the show’s characters, voiced by the series stars.

“We are continually looking for innovative ways to further develop new audiences for CBS programming, and our hit series ‘Ghosts,’ with its significant following, wide-ranging otherworldly characters and expansive setting, seemed like a natural fit for the metaverse,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS. “This super engaging and elaborate Web3 ‘Ghosts’ game in Decentraland brings the series to life in an exciting way that’s never been done, enabling visitors to each have their own very unique experience while exploring the world of the show.”

The carbon-neutral Polygon network will deploy the “Ghosts” game and NFTs. According to CBS, “1,100 tokens are available for each character with varying degrees of rarity, giving fans the opportunity to own a piece of the comedy’s history on a blockchain network that champions unrivaled user experience and rapid speeds.”

Jonathan Block-Verk, founder of CreativeDepartmint, notes that this is the first-ever Decentraland game built by a U.S. network.

“Since we opened our doors, CreativeDepartmint has been bringing major media brands into innovative spaces like Web3 to surprise and delight existing fans and attract new audiences to their IP with authenticity and style,” he said.

CreativeDepartmint worked with the Web3 platform Moonwalk to deliver the collectible NFTs, and collaborated with metaverse studio TerraZero to create the Decentraland experience.

“Entertainment has been driving metaverse adoption globally, and Decentraland is excited to have an institution like CBS enter the metaverse and bring a new type of immersion from the TV world,” said Adam de Cata, head of partnerships at Decentraland Foundation. Added Ryan Wyatt, CEO at Polygon Studios: “This is one of our most captivating projects to date and a clear indicator that Web2 audiences are becoming Web3 communities in the metaverse.”

“Ghosts,” from CBS Studios, Lionsgate TV and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, returns for its second season on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Here’s a first look at the “Ghosts” metaverse/Web3 game: