TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Returns on a High, Brings In 6 Million Viewers for Season 2 Premiere

After becoming the most-watched new comedy of the season when it debuted last year, “Ghosts” is back with an even bigger audience.

CBS’ hit single-cam brought in 6.15 million total viewers with Season 2 premiere “Spies” when it aired at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Its main competition during that timeslot was “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on NBC, and “Ghosts” outdid it — “Organized Crime” posted 41% fewer viewers, coming in at 4.33 million.

Last night’s “Ghosts” viewership also marks an 11% increase from its series premiere in 2021, which was viewed by 5.55 million, and a 2.5% increase from its Season 1 finale in April, which reached 6 million viewers. In terms of key demo ratings, “Ghosts” posted a 0.5 among adults 18-49, keeping on par with the Season 1 finale and down just slightly from the Season 1 premiere’s 0.6.

The new “Ghosts” episode benefitted from a solid lead-in, thanks to the airing of the “Young Sheldon” Season 6 premiere at 8 p.m. Titled “Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo,” the episode was the No. 1 broadcast of the night with 6.61 million viewers — unsurprising, as “Young Sheldon” has long been established as the most-watched network comedy.

But “Ghosts” and “Young Sheldon” were not CBS’ only wins of the night. “So Help Me Todd,” a new comedy starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden, was the network’s third show to dominate its timeslot. The series premiere was viewed by 4.69 million, not only topping the concurrent airing of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on NBC (4.51 million), but becoming the most-viewed series premiere on any network so far in the fall season.