Discovery+, Food Network, Travel Channel Unveil ‘Ghostober’ Programming With Eli Roth, Jack Osbourne and More (EXCLUSIVE)

“Ghostober,” the multi-platform spooky television event, is returning this year with more than 55 hours of new series, specials and returning shows for the Halloween season.

The programming for the event includes ghost hunts, supernatural tales and pumpkin carvings from Travel Channel, Food Network and Discovery+. “Ghostober” will feature programming starring the likes of Zak Bagans, Eli Roth, Sunny Anderson, John Henson and paranormal investigator Jack Osbourne.

“Fans have come to view ‘Ghostober’ as the unofficial start of the holiday season and with our 25+ US networks, we can promote all of its in-demand content to more than 35% of cable’s nightly primetime audience,” Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “Ghostober is a proven success with record levels of engagement across social media and this year we’ve increased the number of hours across our platforms to super-serve the audience. We are officially the home of Halloween.”

Despite its October-themed title, “Ghostober” will begin on Sept. 12 with the “Ghostober Preview Party,” a one-hour special on Travel Channel. The special will serve as a sneak peek towards upcoming “Ghostober” programming, hosted by the ghost hunting team known as the Ghost Brothers.

The month-long event will see the return of the series “Ghost Adventures” and its paranormal investigation team composed of Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley. “Ghost Hunters” with Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti are also back with a brand-new season of investigations.

Two new tales of terror from “Hostel” and “The Green Inferno” director Roth, “Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” and “Urban Legend,” will premiere during the event on Travel Channel. The horror director is also premiering a horror anthology film produced by Bagans entitled “The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno.”

Exclusive new offerings will also be coming to Discovery+ with Season 4 of “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” starring Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey. Across the pond, Jack Osbourne revisits his childhood home in “Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming,” and “Haunted Scotland” will explore the country’s biggest supernatural mysteries.

At Food Network, new programming includes new seasons of “Halloween Baking Championship,” “Halloween Wars” and “Outrageous Pumpkins.” A new Halloween-themed “Kids Baking Championship,” hosted by Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan, is also joining the “Ghostober” lineup alongside the new series “Halloween Cookie Challenge” with Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila.

Travel Channel and Food Network are also partnering with Six Flags to bring the “Ghostober” excitement to all thirteen Six Flags theme parks from Sept. 11 through Halloween.

Read the full release schedule below, along with descriptions from Warner Bros. Discovery and teaser images for some of the series.

“Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” (New Episodes)

Premiere Date: Sundays beginning August 21 at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

Hosts Dave Schrader (L), KD Stafford (C), Cindy Kaza (R) pose outside the tunnel at Thompson Park.

“A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, also known as “The Devil’s Perch,” and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town’s seedy past are rising to the surface. To help restore order, the mayor and sheriff enlist the help of paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and tech expert K.D. Stafford to stop the wave of unnatural occurrences plaguing the town. (Eight one-hour episodes)”

“Paranormal Caught on Camera” (New Season)

Premiere Date: Sunday, September 11 at 10 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

“Some of the most amazing, eye-opening and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. (13 one-hour episodes)”

“Ghostober Preview Party” (New Special)

Premiere Date: Monday, September 12 at 10 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

“It’s that time of fear again, Ghostober is here! To celebrate, the Ghost Brothers along with special guests Jason Hawes and Cindy Kaza, are throwing an office Halloween party featuring sneak peeks of the scary-good lineup of shows and specials for Ghostober this year! (One-hour special)”

“Halloween Baking Championship” (New Season)

Premiere Date: Monday, September 12 at 9 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+

“On this season of ‘Halloween Baking Championship,’ host John Henson is the caretaker of a haunted hotel and will be welcoming the competitors to an 8-week stay, unless their baked goods fail to impress the judges, in which case they will have to “check out” and take the elevator to the mysterious 13th floor from which guests never return. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young determine whose devilishly delicious desserts earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion and an all-expense trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in America. (Eight episodes including six one-hour episodes and two super-sized, two-hour episodes)”

“Ghost Adventures” (New Season)

Premiere Date: Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

“Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley continue their terrifying travels to haunted destinations in a brand-new season of ‘Ghost Adventures,’ where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history of each site. They then begin their ‘lockdown’ investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery. (Nine one-hour episodes)”

“Halloween Wars” (New Season featuring Zak Bagans)

Premiere Date: Sunday, September 18 at 9 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+

“Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans is back to inspire another terrifyingly epic season of ‘Halloween Wars!’ Nine teams of cake, sugar, and pumpkin artists unite to prove their skills are scary good…and the results will be frightening. This time, Bagans is introducing the teams to some of the most haunted places in the world to inspire frighteningly fun and edible Halloween creations that scare even host Eddie Jackson and judges, Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira. At stake is the title of Halloween Wars Champion and a trip to one of the most beautiful and haunted cities in the world – Paris, France. (Eight one-hour episodes)”

“Haunted Scotland” (New Series, U.S. Premiere)

Premiere Date: Streaming Friday, September 23 with three episodes on Discovery+

“In ‘Haunted Scotland,’ renowned American medium Chris Fleming and Scotland’s Gail Porter lead an expert paranormal team to investigate the chilling crimes, supernatural sightings and terrifying stories across one of the most haunted countries on earth: Scotland. With exclusive access to places that have never let a film crew in before, they will try to make contact with the spirits to explain the paranormal mysteries that have haunted Scotland’s most iconic landmarks for centuries. (Ten one-hour episodes)”

“Outrageous Pumpkins” (New Season)

Premiere Date: Sunday, September 25 at 10 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+

“Seven fierce pumpkin carvers descend onto the pumpkin patch, determined to make Halloween history as they compete for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion. Over the course of four grueling weeks, ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ host Sunny Anderson puts the carvers’ skills to the ultimate test as they face hair raising challenges and build eye-popping pumpkin creations. In the end, judges Terri Hardin and Paul Dever will determine which carver will be the Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and take home the Outrageous Pumpkin Prize Belt. (Four one-hour episodes)”

“Halloween Cookie Challenge” (New Series)

Premiere Date: Monday, September 26 at 10 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+

“Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila host the all-new ‘Halloween Cookie Challenge,’ where in each episode five crafty bakers compete to deliver on the ultimate treat and prove their cookie-making skills by decorating decadent and show-stopping Halloween cookie creations for the ultimate prize: the title of Halloween Cookie Champion! (Six one-hour episodes)”

“Ghost Adventures: Devil’s Den” (New Special)

Premiere Date: Thursday, September 29 at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

“Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley are in Downey, California, to investigate the shuttered Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center given the ominous designation of the ‘Devil’s Den’ by both guards and inmates. In the terrifying, two-hour special, ‘Ghost Adventures: Devil’s Den,’ the crew go behind the barbed wire to find out if the evil inside is not the real-life horrors of detention, but the Devil itself. (Two-hour special)”

“Shock Doc — The Curse of Robert the Doll” (New Special)

Premiere Date: Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

Sarah Reuter and Robert the Doll

“Considered the most haunted doll in the world, Robert the Doll lives behind glass in a museum in Key West, Florida, where every year thousands of visitors who fail to follow his rules find themselves cursed. Victims have experienced illness, injury, accidents and even death. But what makes Robert curse? What evil entity lives inside him? This latest ‘Shock Docs’ installment explores the true origin of Robert the Doll, uncovers the story of his first owners in 1905 and seeks to find out why this doll is so nefarious. (Two-hour special)”

“Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet” (New Series)

Premiere Date: Friday, September 30 at 10 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

Sam sitting in cemetary

“Few things are more profound than the quiet bond between a person and their pet. But what if an evil presence takes hold of the animal, and uses the trusted companion to get to us? ‘Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet’ explores the true, terrifying tales of what happens when evil spirits, curses and demons take over family pets and turn them against their terrified owners. Each episode will follow the chilling and deeply personal story of someone who has had their profound and loving relationship ripped apart by supernatural forces beyond their control. (Four one-hour episodes)”

“Ghost Hunters” (New Season)

Premiere Date: Saturday, October 1 at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

The TAPS team always have eachothers backs.

“The renowned TAPS team is back with a new season of the paranormal show that started it all. Original ‘Ghost Hunters’ members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings inside mansions, businesses, historic sites and more. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology and a few special guest investigators, TAPS tackle disturbing paranormal activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living. (Eight one-hour episodes)”

“Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming” (New Series, U.S. Premiere)

Premiere Date: Streaming Sunday, October 2 on Discovery+

Jack Osbourne outside Welders House

“Jack Osbourne returns to the UK to revisit his childhood home and past haunts in the county of Buckinghamshire – a notorious paranormal hotspot – seeking the dark truth behind terrifying, unexplained mysteries and experiences he had there as a young boy. On his journey, Osbourne makes stops at the family home where he spent his formative years, a local theater and ancient pub, and Missenden Abbey, a notoriously haunted locale that was the scene of regular childhood school trips. (Three one-hour episodes)”

“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” (New Season)

Premiere Date: Streaming Friday, October 7 with three episodes on Discovery+

The Ghost Brothers Marcus Harvey, Juwan Mass & Dalen Spratt in front of the location for the investigation at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY as seen on Travel Channel.

“The Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey – flip the switch on paranormal lore by shining their own light on its darkest secrets in the second season of ‘Ghost Brothers: Lights Out.’ The dopest brothers on camera hunting ghosts, these candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore iconic haunted hotspots to find out if the legends are really true and if these places are still plagued by the horror of the events that occurred there. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts hanging around these locations with unconventional experiments. (Eight one-hour episodes)”

“Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat” (New Special)

Premiere Date: Monday, October 17 at 8 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+

“In ‘Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat,’ four fan-favorite bakers from last season dare to return to a kitchen that has been transformed into a spooky Halloween haunt. Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan challenge them to create a ‘Halloween Mask Pie’ using ingredients the bakers collect by trick-or-treating. But beware, there is a sudden, shocking twist. What isn’t scary is the impressive $10,000 prize package of baking tools and equipment that goes to the best pie-maker. (One-hour special)”

“Shock Doc — Ghosts of Flight 401” (New Special)

Premiere Date: Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

“It is one of the greatest supernatural mysteries in U.S. history. On December 29, 1972, Eastern Airlines Flight 401 crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing over 100 souls. Soon after, ghosts from Flight 401 began to haunt the land and other airplanes. In the all-new ‘Shock Doc’ special ‘Ghosts of Flight 401,’ for the first time ever, on the 50th anniversary of the crash, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and psychic medium Cindy Kaza will attempt to make contact with the ghosts of Flight 401 and find out the horrifying truth about what really happened that fateful night. (Two-hour special)”

“Urban Legend” (New Series)

Premiere Date: Friday, October 28 at 10 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

scott council

“The classic horror movie series continues under the creative guidance of master of horror Eli Roth. This nightmarish anthology series showcases classic urban legends as you’ve never seen them before. Based on widely shared “true” stories that happened to a friend of a friend…of a friend, each episode of ‘Urban Legend’ is a mini-horror film cinematically crafted to deliver a hyper-suspenseful and tension-fueled experience. Featuring lurking psychopaths, murderous mysteries, creepy creatures and twisting tales, these disturbing legends prey on our most deeply embedded fears to shock and terrify. (Eight one-hour episodes)”

“The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno” (New Special)

Premiere Date: Monday, October 31 at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel and streaming on Discovery+

“‘The Haunted Museum,’ produced by Zak Bagans in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth, is a horror film anthology series that presents frightening and hellish tales inspired by the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ Las Vegas museum. ‘The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno,’ a ‘Ghostober’ special, features the terrifying story of a boy and his father who steal an old suitcase from an antique market, and soon discover a weathered tent inside that opens a portal to a cursed circus world from the past. In this mysterious and haunted place, they encounter a terrifying entity that will stop at nothing to capture their souls. (Two-hour special)”