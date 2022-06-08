‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Series in the Works at Netflix, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

A new “Ghostbusters” animated series is in development at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The series hails from Sony Pictures Animation, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps, Inc. onboard as executive producers. Reitman and Kenan recently co-wrote the live-action feature “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” with Reitman also directing.

Exact plot details on the new animated series are currently being kept under wraps. No writer is attached at the time of this publishing. Production will be handled by Netflix and Ghost Corps, Inc., which is based at Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

Should the project go to series, it would be the third animated “Ghostbusters” show in the franchise’s history. Previously, “The Real Ghostbusters” aired for 140 episodes, mostly on ABC and in syndication, from 1986-1991. It continued the adventures of the characters from the original film. It was followed by “Extreme Ghostbusters,” which aired for 40 episodes in syndication. That show featured a mostly new lineup of characters, though the team was led by Egon Spengler.

The “Ghostbusters” franchise launched in 1984 with the first film, which was directed by Ivan Reitman (Jason’s father) and co-written by stars Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. That was followed by “Ghostbusters 2” in 1989, which brought back the original core cast and creative team. Paul Feig helmed the reboot “Ghostbusters” film in 2014. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiered in November 2021. It was well-received by critics and went on to gross nearly $200 million worldwide against a reported budget of $75 million.

News of the new animated series comes on the annual “Ghostbusters Day” celebration, during which Jason Reitman and Kenan are expected to unveil more about future “Ghostbusters” projects. Reitman’s other credits include films like “Up in the Air” and “Juno,” while Kenan previously directed the animated feature “Monster House.”

