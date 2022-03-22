‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Star Mckenna Grace Joins Peacock True Crime Series ‘Friend of the Family’

Mckenna Grace has joined the upcoming Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family.”

Grace joins previously announced cast members stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, and Lio Tipton. The series is based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”

Grace will star as Jan Broberg in the later years. Jan is the oldest daughter of Bob (Hanks) and Mary Ann Broberg (Paquin) and leads a happy, traditional life in an idyllic American city. Jan trusts family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold (Lacy), though he has plans for her abduction that she doesn’t suspect.

Grace recently starred in the hit film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” as well as others like “Malignant,” “Scoob!,” “I, Tonya,” and “Captain Marvel.” She has also made a number of TV appearances throughout her career, including a guest role in “The Handmaid’s Tale” that earned her an Emmy nomination for best guest actress in a drama series. She was the youngest person ever nominated in the category.

She is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson.

“A Friend of the Family” hails from Nick Antosca, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Both Jan and Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers on the series. Eliza Hittman will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first. Alex Hedlund also executive produces, with Skye Borgman of Top Knot Films working as consulting producer. UCP is the studio on the series. Antosca and his Eat the Cat banner are currently under an overall deal at UCP.