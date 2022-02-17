Georgia Flood, Thierry Frémont Join Disney Plus Series ‘Nautilus,’ Production Underway in Australia

Georgia Flood and Thierry Frémont have joined Disney Plus original U.K. series “Nautilus.”

The series, inspired by Julie Verne’s novel “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea,” stars Shazad Latif (“Star Trek: Discovery”) in the lead role. Shooting is underway in Australia’s Queensland-based Village Roadshow Studios.

The series switches the viewpoint on Verne’s classic story, giving viewers the chance to see things from Captain Nemo’s point of view for the first time. Nemo is an Indian Prince who is removed from his home, family and birthright and taken prisoner by the East India Mercantile Company.

Focused only on revenge against those who have ruined his life, Nemo sets sail on the Nautilus, aided by a ragtag bunch of sailors, and soon finds himself battling not only his enemies but also discovering a mindblowing underwater world.

Flood (“Anzac Girls”) will play Humility Lucas, a privileged upper class product of the British Empire whom the crew of the Nautilus take hostage, while Frémont (“Allied”) joins as Gustave Benoit, the submarine’s architect.

Also on board are as Nemo’s crew are Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface, a trader from Zanzibar; Arlo Green as Turan, a poet from the Middle East; Tyrone Ngatai as Kai, a Māori with a gentle heart; Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin, a mother separated from her children; Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo, a mysterious man who speaks a language no-one else can recognize; Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, an impressionable, young dreamer; Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish, a rabble-rouser; Céline Menville as Loti, Humility’s minder; and newcomer Kayden Price as Blaster, a young boy desperately looking for a family to be part of.

Meanwhile Damien Garvey (“Jack Irish”) will play Director Crawley, a member of the ruthless East India Mercantile Company, who want to seize Nemo’s amazing submarine.

Michael Matthews (“Love and Monsters”) is directing the show.

“Nautilus” is produced by U.K.-based Moonriver TV and Seven Stories with Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker developing and co-producing the series.

James Dormer (“Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands”) is executive producing alongside Johanna Devereaux and Chris Loveall for Disney Plus. Cameron Welsh (“Foundation”) also produces.