George Shapiro, Producer and Manager of Jerry Seinfeld and Andy Kaufman, Dies at 91

George Shapiro, producer and longtime manager of Jerry Seinfeld, Carl Reiner, Andy Kaufman and other comedy stars, died May 26 at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 91.

Shapiro was co-founder and partner in Shapiro/West Associates, the prosperous talent management banner that helped assemble the mammoth NBC hit “Seinfeld” and numerous projects for Andy Kaufman. More recently, Shapiro served as executive producer of the Crackle/Netflix series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” hosted by Seinfeld.

More to come

(Pictured: George Shapiro, right, with Carl Reiner)