George Lopez Comedy Pilot at NBC Casts Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol; Kelly Park to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez’s NBC comedy pilot “Lopez vs. Lopez” has cast Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol in recurring roles and set Kelly Park to direct, Variety has learned exclusively.

The multi-cam pilot starring the Lopezes is described as a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

Mosley will play Brookie, Mayan’s co-worker and best friend who always knows what’s trending (and sometimes it’s her feet pics). Deol will play Dr. Pocha, the veterinarian who employs Mayan and Brookie and is better at saving pets than talking to people.

Mosley stars in Paramount+’s “iCarly” reboot as Harper, and she was a member of the Season 2 cast of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Her other screen credits include “Florida Girls” on Pop, “Single Parents” on ABC, “Better Call Saul” on AMC and “Insecure” on HBO, and she is also well known for hosting the podcast “Scam Goddess.” Mosley is repped by CAA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Deol played Mallory Modi in Mike Schur and Kal Penn’s NBC and Hulu series “Sunnyside. She also developed “Attached” with Aline Brosh-McKenna and Sono Patel at CBS Studios. On the film side, she directed the documentary “Woman Rebel” and is currently writing and directing “Tidal Disruption,” a narrative feature. Deol is also a stand-up comic. She is repped by UTA.

Park has directed episodes of comedies such as CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” Netflix’s “Family Reunion” and “The Big Show Show” and Spectrum Originals’ revival of NBC’s “Mad About You.” Most recently, she has also directed for Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” Netflix’s “The Upshaws” and Fox’s “Call Me Kat.” Park also works as an acting coach on series including Nickelodeon’s “Knight Squad” and Netflix’s “Alexa and Katie.” She is repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” is written and executive produced by Debby Wolfe via Mi Vida Loba, with Bruce Helford supervising and executive producing under his Mohawk Productions banner. George will executive produce in addition to starring via Travieso Productions, with Mayan producing. Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Universal Television is the studio. Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively also star.