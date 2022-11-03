‘George & Tammy’ Starring Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon Moves to Showtime From Paramount Network

“George & Tammy,” the limited series about George Jones and Tammy Wynette starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain, is moving to Showtime.

The six-episode drama was previously set to air on Paramount Network. Instead, the series premiere will now air simultaneously on both Showtime and Paramount Network commercial free on Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT immediately after a new episode of “Yellowstone.” All subsequent episodes will then air on Showtime. New episodes will be available streaming and on demand to Showtime and Paramount+ subscribers on Fridays thereafter ahead of their linear debut on Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime. The show will also begin rolling out in markets where Paramount+ is available outside the U.S. and Canada.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers’ deserve and demand.”

This marks the latest programming shift for “Tammy & George,” which was originally ordered in September 2020. At that time, it was meant to have a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum Originals before it was to move to the then-unnamed ViacomCBS (now Paramount) streaming service and Paramount Network.

This marks the first major programming move McCarthy has made since he assumed control of Showtime following the exit of David Nevins. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, McCarthy intends to build up the premium cabler’s roster of programming with similar shows featuring A-list talent.

“We are exhilarated to finally bring this epic story about two of country’s most loved legends to a global audience with Showtime and Paramount Networks,” said Kelly Carmichael, president of production & development at Chastain’s Freckle Films, which produces “George & Tammy.” “This story has been a profound journey of love for Freckle Films and we are eager for audiences to experience the magic that this exemplary cast will bring into their homes.”

The show is based on the book “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George” by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones. Per the official logline, the series “chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.”

Along with Shannon and Chastain, the cast includes Steve Zahn, Kelly McCormack, Walton Goggins, Pat Healy, David Wilson Barnes, and Katy Mixon.

Abe Sylvia created the series and also serves as an executive producer. Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, Chastain, and Carmichael also executive produce, along with David C. Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari from 101 Studios. John Hillcoat serves as director and executive producer. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

“I am thrilled Showtime is bringing ‘George & Tammy’ to audiences all over the world,” said Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “This has been Jessica, Abe & Andrew’s labor of love for 11 years and to see it all come together is pure joy. Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of George & Tammy. There is no better home for this than Showtime which is as passionate about this project as we are at 101 Studios.”