‘Gentleman Jack’ Canceled at HBO After Two Seasons

“Gentleman Jack” has been canceled at HBO after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Set in 19th century Yorkshire, the historical drama is based on the life of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), a landowner and industrialist who is often referred to as the “first modern lesbian” due to her diaries, written in secret code, that documented her relationships with women. “Gentleman Jack” is a co-production with BBC One and also stars Sophie Rundle, Joe Armstrong, Amelia Bullmore, Rosie Cavaliero, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, Timothy West and Tom Lewis.

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Gentleman Jack,'” the network said in a statement to Variety. “When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

The show first premiered on HBO and BBC One in spring 2019. Its second season ran from April 25 to June 13 on HBO and consisted of eight episodes. “Gentleman Jack” is executive produced by Wainwright, Jones, Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester. Phil Collinson serves as a producer.

Deadline Hollywood was first to report the news of the show’s cancellation.