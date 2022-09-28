‘Genius: MLK/X’ at Disney+ Casts Kelvin Harrison Jr., Aaron Pierre, Weruche Opia, Jayme Lawson in Lead Roles

‘MLK/X,’ the fourth installment of Disney+ and National Geographic’s period drama anthology series ‘Genius,’ has set its lead cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Aaron Pierre will play Malcolm X, Weruche Opia will play Coretta Scott King and Jayme Lawson will play Betty Shabazz.

“Genius: MLK/X” will explore the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, by their sides, King and Malcolm X became synonymous with the civil rights era and the fight for racial and economic justice.

