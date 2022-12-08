Korean Survival Strategy Format ‘The Genius Game’ From CJ ENM Optioned by Banijay

Banijay Group has optioned survival strategy format “The Genius Game” from Korean powerhouse studio CJ ENM.

The “Survivor” distributor picked up the format out of Singapore’s Asia TV Forum for the U.K., Denmark, and Norway, with Banijay-owned producers Remarkable Entertainment, Mastiff TV Denmark and Mastiff TV Norway, respectively, attached.

“The Genius Game” tests players’ intelligence and social savviness. Players are chosen based on their social IQ, charisma, charm and intelligence to participate in a unique battle of intelligence and manipulation.

Players compete in the Main Match and the Death Match, to challenge their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty. In order to become the Genius, players must form secret alliances and decide who to trust and who to betray in order to increase their chances of survival.

James Townley, global head of content development at Banijay, said of the deal: “’The Genius Game’ is an entertaining, high-stakes, social game which has generated significant international interest. We have experienced and talented creatives in the U.K., Denmark, and Norway who are ready to bring this psychological social experiment to audiences.”

Diane Min, head of format sales at CJ ENM, added: “We are overjoyed to create opportunities for ‘The Genius Game’ to be produced in different versions of the show. With the elements of a hit show, including problem solving skills, social skills and the betrayal element, it is a show that can entertain viewers from all territories. As a multi-season mega-hit show in Korea, bolstering our IP in a local format will bring so much fun and thrill to its viewers as well.”

“The Genius Game” has already been adapted in the Netherlands, where it premiered on Oct. 3.

CJ ENM, which owns Fifth Season (formerly known as Endeavor Content), has a significant presence at ATF, particularly as Korean content has become staples in international programming.

Elsewhere, as reported by Variety out of ATF, Banijay’s Indian adaptations of popular series “House” and “Suits” are in the works, while an Indian adaptation of “The Good Wife,” starring Kajol, will be on Disney+ Hotstar early next year and “Captain,” the Indian version of “The Night Manager,” also for Disney+ Hotstar, is in the final stages of post-production.