‘Gen V’ Trailer Takes ‘The Boys’ to College, Teases Appearances From Main Series Characters

Amazon has shared a first look of upcoming series “Gen V,” a college-set spinoff of the popular Prime Video series “The Boys,” at CCXP in Brazil. Revealed in the preview are the additions of Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter to the cast, along with teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from “The Boys” as A-Train, Ashley Barrett and Adam Bourke, respectively.

“Gen V” explores the lives of hormonal Supes who are competing for the top ranking at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes, run by Vought International, a big player in the main series. The first look at “Gen V” shows that the spinoff will be just as bloody as the original show.

The show’s cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

The original series, which stars the likes of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and more, was renewed for a fourth season in June. “Gen Z” was first ordered to series in September 2020.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers for the show. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

The show is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2023. Check out the first look at “Gen V” below.