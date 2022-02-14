Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste Join Disney Plus U.K. Original ‘Culprits’

Gemma Arterton (“The King’s Man”) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“The Good Place”) have joined the cast of Disney Plus series “Culprits.”

Described as a “dark and funny heist series,” the show follows the aftermath of a heist, with the crew being picked off one-by-one by what appears to be a serial killer. Principal photography has already kicked off.

“Candyman’s” Nathan Stewart-Jarrett has previously been announced as the eight-episode show’s lead, Joe.

Arterton will play Dianne while Howell-Baptiste will play Officer.

Joining them are Niamh Algar (“Deceit”) as Psycho, Kamel El Basha (“The Insult”) as Youssef, newcomer Tara Abboud as Azar, Kevin Vidal (“Strays”) as Jules, Ned Dennehy (“Good Omens”) as Devil and Eddie Izzard (“Victoria and Abdul”) as Vincent.

“Cuprits” is a Character 7 production.

It is executive produced by Stephen Garrett (“The Undoing”) and filmmaker J. Blakeson (“I Care A Lot”). Johanna Devereaux will executive produce for Disney Plus. Morenike Williams (“Killing Eve”) is on board as a producer.

Blakeson will also direct the first five episodes while Claire Oakley (“Make Up”) is set to direct the remaining three.

“Culprits” is one of Disney Plus’s first U.K. original series to be announced, commissioned under the Star brand. The streamer is planning 60 local productions by 2024.