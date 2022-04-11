Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well.

“The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of Stephens’ involvement with drug trafficking, kidnapping, and robbery (along with other misdeeds that he alludes to), followed by his path away from that world via acting.

Altschuler and Krinsky will developing Stephens’ story for TV via the book, which they helped write with Stephens. “Hopefully if people see that someone as fucked up as me could change their life, then there is hope for anyone,” Stephens said in a statement.

Stephens’ acting credits also include “Days of Our Lives,” “MacGyver,” “Major Crimes” and “Criminal Minds.” No surprise, he often plays hardened gangsters and criminals.

“This is easy for him because he was a drug trafficker, kidnapper, drug addict, alcoholic, and all-around criminal himself,” says the marketing blurb for the book. “His life twisted and turned in harrowing self-destructive adventures that took him from his native Ireland to San Francisco, Australia, and finally, Los Angeles, coalescing into a classic tale of a man trying to run from his problems by moving to new and more exotic locations — a hard and painful realization that comes at a point in which he’s about to take his own life. The only reason there is a story to tell is because he did not. Instead, he found help, and in doing so, found himself. More than that, he found that help comes in different forms, and oftentimes it just takes the right thought to hit at the right time for it all to make sense.”

Altschuler and Krinsky are also known for writing the Will Ferrell comedy “Blades of Glory,” working as executive producers and showrunners on the animated series “King of the Hill,” and co-creating the George Lopez sitcom “Lopez.”