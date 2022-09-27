Game Show Network Restored to Dish, Sling TV After Three-Week Blackout

Game on! Dish Network and Sony Pictures Entertainment resolved their carriage dispute over Game Show Network, returning GSN to Dish’s satellite TV and Sling TV services.

Game Show Network had gone dark on Dish and Sling TV on Sept. 6, after the two sides had failed to come to terms after eight months of negotiations.

“We’re pleased to have reached a multiyear agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers,” said Brian Neylon, EVP and group president at Dish TV, in a statement. “I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

Tim Carry, EVP of distribution for Game Show Network, said, “We are happy to have entered into a long-term agreement with Dish and that Dish customers can resume watching their favorite shows on Game Show Network for years to come.”

Following the blackout this month of GSN on Dish’s platforms, Sony Pictures had complained that “Dish is choosing to do this to Game Show Network, an independent network, that costs virtually nothing compared to local retransmission or sports networks.” Dish alleged that Sony Pictures had demanded the removal of Game Show Network from the lineups as a negotiating tactic.

Shows that air on GSN include “Family Feud,” “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “People Puzzler,” “Deal or No Deal,” “The Match Game,” “Cash Cab,” “Master Minds” and “America Says.”

In 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment bought out AT&T’s 42% stake in Game Show Network for about $500 million, making the network wholly owned by SPE.

As of June 30, Dish had 7.79 million satellite TV subscribers (down 9% year over year) and 2.20 million Sling TV subscribers (down 10% year over year).