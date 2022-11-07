‘Game of Zones’ Creators Adam, Craig Malamut Set Animated Comedy at Fox

Adam and Craig Malamut have landed a series order at Fox for an animated comedy series currently titled “Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.”

The official series description states, “brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies suddenly find themselves with no jobs when the Glantontown Hot Dog factory switches over to automation. Lucky for them, the town started a radical Universal Basic Income pilot program, giving all residents of Glantontown $3,000 per month with no strings attached. Now, Mark, Hank and the rest of their local buddies are once again kids in the summertime, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and stupid ideas. This is a show about men trying to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.”

The Malamuts will executive produce the series. Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television will co-produce, with Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio.

“Adam and Craig are two of the boldest and most irreverent voices I know,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “This series’ distinct point of view could only come from a talented multi-hyphenate team that writes, animates and voices their work like no one else. And in the tradition of the incredible creators who have been a part of our storied Animation Domination lineup, the Malamuts have an intrepid DIY mentality that has allowed them to create some of the funniest and most surprising characters we’ve seen in a long time.”

The Malamuts are self-taught animators, writers, directors, editors, composers, and voice actors. Their first animated show was “Sports Friends,” which aired on Yahoo Screen. They then landed a deal at Bleacher Report, where they created the animated comedy “Game of Zones.” The show ran for seven seasons and was nominated for multiple Sports Emmy Awards. During their time at Bleacher Report, they were also behind shows like “Champions,” “Gridiron Heights,” and several others.