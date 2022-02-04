‘Game of Thrones’ Studio Tour Launches in Northern Ireland

A “Game of Thrones” studio tour has launched in Northern Ireland.

“From script to screen: your journey through the making of ‘Game of Thrones’ begins at the Wall in the vast and frozen north and all that lies in the darkness beyond,” promises the ticket website for the attraction.

The 110,000-sq-ft studio tour, which is located at Linen Mill, where much of the hit HBO series was shot, opened its doors to Westeros fans on Friday.



Beyond the Wall: an exhibit at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour Courtesy of Game of Thrones Studio Tour

“Game of Throne” viewers can trace the footsteps of the show’s stars including Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean and even sit in a replica iron throne made famous in the long-running series, which ended in 2019.

Among the exhibits are visual development sketches, props, costumes and sets, including the original The Great Hall of Winterfell and Castle Black sets, which have remained in place since the show wrapped in 2018. There will also be sneak peeks at the prosthetics and visual effects used in the show.

Highlights on display include Jon Snow’s Longclaw sword and Sansa’s wedding dress.

“These are the actual sets that we walked on,” actor Ian Beattie, who played Meryn Trant, reportedly told Reuters. “These are the actual costumes we wore, the swords we swung. And unlike the show, where you don’t always see it, you will get to see the incredible detail that went into every aspect of the making of this show.”



Costumes from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour Courtesy of Game of Thrones Studio Tour

There also two cafes in the venue, albeit not themed.

“Game of Thrones” ran for 8 seasons on HBO. A prequel, called “House of the Dragon,” is in production.

The studio tour will no doubt hope to emulate the success of the Harry Potter studio tour at Warner Bros’ Leavesden Studios outside London, which continue to be a huge draw for fans of the magical franchise.