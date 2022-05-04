‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins Jennifer Garner in Apple Series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has signed on to star opposite Jennifer Garner in the Apple limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name. It was previously announced that Angourie Rice will also star in the series.

The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah’s husband.

Coster-Waldau is best known for playing Jaime Lannister in the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” for which he earned an Emmy nominations in both 2018 and 2019. On the film side, he recently co-wrote and starred in the drama “Against the Ice,” while he has previously starred in features such as “Shot Caller,” “Gods of Egypt,” “A Thousand Times Good Night,” and “Oblivion.”

He is repped by WME, Sloane Offe and Relevant.

Dave is adapting her novel for the screen alongside her co-creator and husband Josh Singer, with both also serving as executive producers. Garner will executive produce in addition to starring. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Olivia Newman will direct and co-executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

Hello Sunshine currently has a number of projects set up at Apple, including “The Morning Show,” on which Witherspoon stars and which was recently renewed for a third season. Along with that and “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the company currently produces “Truth Be Told” starring Octavia Spencer is also prepping the psychological thriller “Surface” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the competition series “My Kind of Country.”