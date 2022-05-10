‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Maisie Williams Joins Apple Series ‘The New Look’

Maisie Williams has joined the upcoming Apple drama series “The New Look.”

Williams joins previously announced series leads Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche in the series. “The New Look” is set against the World War II Nazi Occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s (Binoche) reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his ground-breaking, iconic brand.

Williams will play the role of Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister and Medal of Honor winner for Courage in the cause of Freedom.

Williams is best known for playing Arya Stark in the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” She starred in all eight seasons of the series, earning two Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama in the process. She will next be seen in the FX limited series “Pistol,” which tells the true story of the iconic punk band The Sex Pistols.

Williams is repped by WME, Ocean Avenue Entertainment, Jackoway Tyerman, and The Lede Company

Williams is now the second “Game of Thrones” alum to join an Apple series in recent days. It was recently announced that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star alongside Jennifer Garner in “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

“The New Look” is written by Todd A. Kessler, who will also executive produce and direct. It marks the first production of the newly formed TV producing partnership between Kessler and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Mark A. Baker will produce. Apple Studios is producing the series.