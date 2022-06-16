Kit Harington Attached to Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Series in Development at HBO

A “Game of Thrones” spinoff series based around Jon Snow is in early development at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as the fan-favorite hero in the live-action show, which would take place after the events of “Game of Thrones” — opening up what many thought was an iron-clad ending to the wildly popular series.

In the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Snow realized his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne. The series concluded with his exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life.

Since the potential Jon Snow sequel series would take place after the final season of “Game of Thrones,” it’s possible that familiar characters — such as his siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) — could show their faces.

HBO declined to comment on the matter. Representatives for Harington did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that the spinoff is in development.

Emily Longeretta contributed to this report.