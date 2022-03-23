Gabrielle Union Cast in ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3 Opposite Octavia Spencer

Apple TV Plus announced that Gabrielle Union will star in Season 3 of the Octavia Spencer-led anthology drama series “Truth Be Told.” Union plays Eva, an outspoken high school principal.

“Truth Be Told” follows Spencer as Poppy Scoville, a true crime podcaster who risks everything — including her life — to pursue the truth. Season 3 sees Poppy focus on Eva’s case as she becomes embroiled in a problematic incident. The series is based on Kathleen Barber’s 2017 novel “Are You Sleeping,” and highlights the American obsession with true crime as well as the consequences that come with seeking justice on a public stage. In Season 1, Poppy investigates Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), who was convicted of murder two decades prior, and in Season 2, she investigates the death of her childhood friend Micah’s (Kate Hudson) husband.

Union is best known for starring in films including “Bring It On,” “Daddy’s Little Girls” and “Think Like A Man,” and on TV, she starred as Mary Jane Paul in BET’s “Being Mary Jane.” Up next, she appears in the “Cheaper By the Dozen” remake and the romantic comedy film “The Perfect Find” adapted from Tia Williams’ novel of the same name.

“Truth Be Told” is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Maisha Closson. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Peter Chernin and Jenno Toppingfor Chernin Entertainment. “Truth Be Told” is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.